Their journey as adventure racing teammates began in 2008 when they joined the prestigious New Zealand adventure racing team, renowned for its unparalleled dominance in the sport on a global scale. Their bond was forged through the shared experience of paddling together, covering thousands of miles in various types of canoes and kayaks across numerous countries.

These two extraordinary individuals have notched up multiple victories in the World Adventure Racing Championships and the GODZone Adventure Race and even conquered the formidable Eco Challenge, widely recognized as the toughest race in the world. The unyielding challenges of world-class endurance events and the demanding nature of endurance paddling are familiar territory for this exceptional pair.

As Team Avaya, Sophie and Nathan dominated the 2024 Yukon 1000 endurance race, paddling to the lead and never looking back. From Whitehorse, Canada, to Alaska, U.S.A., the intrepid team set the second-fastest finishing time ever. Congratulations!