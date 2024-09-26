Customized Partner Programs to power commerce.
Why are we committed to helping our partners? Because it’s the best way to serve customers. Avaya’s global partner programs are purpose built for the specific partner communities we serve. More than 4,000 global partners trust Avaya to power their customer experiences. Our award-winning Partner Programs have everything you need to support customers—no matter if their communications are built in the cloud, on premise, or delivered as a hybrid of both.
Learn about our Partner Programs:
Carefully chosen for their innovation and ingenuity, our amazing partners add the perfect elements and expertise to complete solutions, helping organizations deliver experiences that matter.
Channel partner
Our award-winning Avaya Edge Program helps you thrive selling the complete Avaya portfolio with benefits, incentives, lead gen, sales and technical training, and marketing resources.
Sales agent
Help your customers transition to public cloud communications solutions fast and on budget, supported by Avaya’s flexible services and rich features.
Alliance partner
Avaya’s alliance partners support leading technology companies by jointly creating value-adding solutions meeting specific customer requirements.
Service Provider
Our Service Provider Program enables SPs to provide united, contact center, and premises-based solutions bundled with core offerings, including transport and mobility, while earning rebates through the Edge Partner Program.
DevConnect partner
Build new, innovative communications solutions via Avaya’s open solution platforms, differentiating your customer offerings.
Partner awards
CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide
CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide, recognizing our Avaya Edge Partner Program for the 15th consecutive year.