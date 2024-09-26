How to innovate without disrupting operations
Avaya Aura Private Cloud solution gives you everything needed to create effortless and complete experiences for employees. Running on a dedicated instance of Microsoft Azure, you gain the most modern of environments, where you can launch and add extensive unified communications that include video, conferencing, calling, messaging, mobility and workstream collaboration.
Unified communications in Avaya Aura Private Cloud
Your large workforce connected effortlessly and safely.
- Cloud-based telephony and call control
- Voicemail and instant messaging
- Team engagement and conferencing
- Mobility features and emergency calling
Dedicated to your organization
Avaya provides a seamless hybrid cloud experience that combines the best of on-premises and cloud solutions without any interruptions to your operations.
- Extensive set of unified communications functions for the modern way of work, from video meetings and conferencing to messaging, mobility, and workstream collaboration.
- Ideal choice for large enterprise organizations and government entities with extensive reach, dispersed workforce, complex environments, and dedicated contact center personnel.
Connect your entire workforce, effortlessly
Empower your organization with a complete, simple, flexible, secure, and immersive employee experience that drives your business or your agency forward and offers enterprise-level industry-leading workforce communication and collaboration. Our unified communications solution offers streamlined implementation, full-featured personalization and self-administration, and no limits on user scalability. It enables your organization to take advantage of the pay-per-user pricing model and investment protection options.
Transition to the cloud on your terms
Avaya provides the path to Cloud that your business needs—one with great ROI, the latest innovations, and minimal disruption. Our seamless approach combines on-premises and cloud solutions to deliver your perfect set of UC capabilities.
Large organizations innovate with Avaya Aura Private Cloud
Digital transformation has become a necessity, and companies are continuously looking for ways to remain competitive. Cloud technology has revolutionized business operations by offering scalability, flexibility, and cost savings.
Let our ACES expert staff help
The Avaya Customer Experience Services team uses a meticulous process of analysis, design, and implementation to create customer experiences—including AI solutions—that align perfectly with your business needs.