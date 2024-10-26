Empower Your Workforce with a Unified Employee Experience
Elevate customer and employee experiences with Avaya's AI-driven self-service, guided live engagements, and seamless digital access. We balance autonomy with employee support to enhance journeys for increased retention and advocacy.
Increase employee retention
Boost employee retention by providing personalized support, development opportunities, and proactive engagement strategies that keep your top talent invested for the long term.
Improve workforce optimization
Streamline workflows and balance workloads efficiently with AI-driven staffing optimization and desktop and process analytics, ensuring that your teams can maintain high productivity.
Enhance employee motivation
Foster a motivated workforce with tailored coaching, real-time feedback, and continuous skill development—empowering employees to reach their full potential and deliver exceptional performance.
Providing greater access and the best experiences to the citizens of the State of Goiás with Avaya solutions
The modernization implemented by the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJGO) brought a series of significant benefits.
Connected employees: Boost productivity and engagement
Unify communication across all teams so that employees have access to the right tools to resolve inquiries faster and collaborate effectively. Whether in the contact center, back office, or remote, your workforce remains connected and aligned.
Capabilities
AI noise reduction
Implement AI-driven noise reduction to enhance call quality, improve customer satisfaction, and boost agent productivity.
Team collaboration
Use advanced communication tools for remote teams to ensure seamless resource access and reduce IT support demands.
AI meeting summary
Automate meeting summaries using AI to ensure accurate documentation and reduce post-meeting workload.
Unified desktop
Implement a unified desktop for agents to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and reduce errors.
Employee biometric authentication
Enhance security and streamline authentication processes with biometric authentication for stronger customer trust.
Simultaneous voice and digital handling
Enable agents to handle voice and digital interactions concurrently, increasing productivity and operational efficiency.
Avaya helps Leon County streamline, centralize, and flexibly create new experiences
Leon County replaces its aging phone system with a more flexible platform that allows them to confidently adapt, respond, innovate, and grow.
Workforce engagement: Empower employees through personalized support
Provide AI-driven tools that deliver personalized coaching, real-time feedback, and performance insights. By fostering employee development and engagement, Avaya ensures teams remain motivated to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Capabilities
Performance analytics
Implement AI-driven performance analytics for real-time insights, identifying performance gaps and automating reports to save time.
Desktop and process analytics
Use desktop and process analytics to monitor and improve workflows that translate to stronger productivity.
Strategic workforce management
Optimize staffing levels with strategic workforce management to align capacity with demand, improving efficiency and employee satisfaction.
Workload forecasting
Use AI-driven workload forecasting to predict customer demand accurately and optimize resource allocation.
Drive innovation without disruption with Avaya solutions
Discover customer-centric solutions
Deliver superior, seamless interactions with Avaya’s Customer Experience solutions. Harness the power of AI, self-service, and omnichannel integration to exceed customer expectations and build long-term loyalty.
Accelerate with business growth solutions
Leverage Avaya’s business growth solutions to drive revenue by harnessing journey orchestration, AI-driven insights, and proactive care to increase customer lifetime value and optimize operational performance.