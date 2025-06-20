Investor Relations

Stockholders' Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2023

Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2023

Joinder

These documents are available on the Data Site. Investors that became stockholders of Avaya as of the effective date of the Joint Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization of Avaya Inc. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Plan”) (i.e., May 1, 2023) (such stockholders, the “Original Stockholders”) were deemed, pursuant to the Plan, to have executed the Agreement without the need to deliver signature pages or Joinders thereto.

If you are an existing stockholder of Avaya and you were not an Original Stockholder and you have not yet submitted a Joinder, please access the Data Site referenced above to view the Joinder, which should be executed and emailed with such information as Avaya may reasonably request, to: corpsecretary@avaya.com.