Forge unbreakable customer connections
The contact center isn’t living up to its potential. Avaya removes silos and unifies experiences to remake your contact center into a connection center that strengthens relationships and builds value.
Forrester report: The future of AI-powered CX
Explore how AI is redefining customer experiences and reshaping how businesses engage, support and connect with customers to drive business growth.
One platform. Infinite potential.
Enterprise stability
Accelerate with confidence, tapping trusted technologies from Avaya, the partner of choice for large, complex enterprises.
Extreme agility
Unlock and extend the power of your existing infrastructure investments to stay infinitely adaptable to evolving customer and market demands.
Unlimited flexibility
Innovate in unlimited ways across cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments, selecting and switching among your AI tools of choice with complete freedom.
Rock-solid reliability
Modernize on your terms and timeline, never compromising on the control, extensibility, and security that is essential to enterprise leadership.
"Avaya Infinity™ platform stands out by addressing a critical gap in the market — real-world enterprise migration patterns are neither linear nor straightforward. Avaya’s flexible architecture, combined with strong orchestration capabilities, provides enterprises the agility to support their customers."
Oru Mohiuddin, Research Director,
Enterprise Communications and Collaboration, IDC
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration
Avaya Infinity unifies data, personalizes experiences, and transforms engagement to deliver continuous customer journeys across every touchpoint.
Get the advantages of cloud with the security and data sovereignty of on-prem
Deploy one universal, modern architecture and code base.
Infuse omnichannel conversations with AI-driven workflows
Enable fluid interactions across channels, orchestrated with workflow and task automation.
Hyper-personalize experiences for customers and employees
Transform fragmented data into actionable, real-time context for tailored experiences.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy lift integrations
Accelerate enterprise integration, customization, and low-code/no-code workflow creation.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Manage multiple models, balance costs with performance, and implement guardrails.
Avaya Infinity: Driving intelligent orchestration and creating connectionsRead the eBook
Verint partnership delivers best-in-class CX automation
Verint AI-powered bots augment the capabilities of Avaya Infinity’s low-code workflows for ease of integration, increased automation, and improved customer experience.
- Benefits – achieve greater integration between traditional workforces and AI-powered bots to increase customer connection while reducing overall costs.
- Deployment – add bots to your existing on-prem, cloud, or hybrid environment to quickly take advantage of AI innovation.
- Success – our 20+ year strategic partnership, served up as a single vendor strategy, has been a formula for success for our joint customers.
Reimagine your contact center with Avaya Infinity
Fact Sheet
Avaya Infinity: Driving intelligent orchestration and creating connections
Webinar
The AI-Orchestrated Contact Center
Join the Avaya & Forrester webinar to gain insights into the next wave of AI-driven CX innovation.