All-in-one cloud communications

A cloud phone system and collaboration tool that lets you simplify the way you work.

See pricing Watch demos

Avaya Cloud Office redefines how your business communicates

With simplicity, ease of use, and a wide range of customizable options,
Avaya Cloud Office empowers organizations of any size to enhance their
employee experiences, leading to improved customer experiences.

Streamlined internal communication

Help teams collaborate effortlessly. Employees can communicate effectively, no matter where they are by seamlessly transitioning among AI-powered communication channels—including calls, messaging, and meetings—all from a single platform. Leverage the AI Assistant across channels to save time, refine your communications, and unlock even greater productivity. 

Simplified administration

Automatic maintenance provides businesses with updates and upgrades without any manual intervention, ensuring your communication platforms stays current, eliminating the risk of disruptions while serving your customers. Our hands-off, worry-free solution makes administration a breeze for your business.

Tailored cloud migration

Provide your business a path to cloud communication with familiar Avaya telephony features and devices. Avaya Cloud Office is uniquely positioned to provide Avaya customers limited business disruption and modern cloud features at the same time.

Call, meet, message, and more

Simplify with a virtual office app

Experience seamless transitions between calls, messaging, and meetings—all from a single, user-friendly platform that you can access anywhere.  

Collaborate with teams and customers

Boost team efficiency, connect with your customers, and more with virtual meetings and messaging with internal and external users.  

Use any device, from any location

Enjoy a powerful connection and collaboration experience whether you’re on the go, working remotely, or in the office. 

Add unified communications to your toolset

All-in-one communications that fit easily into your existing business ecosystem through turnkey or custom integrations. 

What is Avaya Cloud Office?

It’s a versatile, unified communications solution using the power of cloud.

Read the blog
Avaya Cloud Office being used on a laptop

Find the right price

Compare pricing packages and find the best fit for your business.

Pricing & offers

Collaborate your way

See all the ways you can use this app for easier collaboration.

Explore features

See what’s possible with cloud communications

Request a demo

What customers are saying

Check out Avaya Cloud Office ratings from independent review site Trustradius.

Resources

Infographic

From digital imperative to strategic enabler of experiential collaboration

UC&C platforms have evolved from enabling virtual meetings to AI-powered experiential platforms.

See the infographic

Blog

Easily add seamless cloud calling to Microsoft Teams with Avaya Cloud Office

Learn how the Avaya Cloud Office + Teams integration works.

Read the blog

Video

Say hello to effortless productivity

Watch how Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral helps a team keep things moving and managed. Great for every day, but this app really...

Watch video

Let's get started