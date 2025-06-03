All-in-one cloud communications
A cloud phone system and collaboration tool that lets you simplify the way you work.
Avaya Cloud Office redefines how your business communicates
With simplicity, ease of use, and a wide range of customizable options,
Avaya Cloud Office empowers organizations of any size to enhance their
employee experiences, leading to improved customer experiences.
Streamlined internal communication
Help teams collaborate effortlessly. Employees can communicate effectively, no matter where they are by seamlessly transitioning among AI-powered communication channels—including calls, messaging, and meetings—all from a single platform. Leverage the AI Assistant across channels to save time, refine your communications, and unlock even greater productivity.
Simplified administration
Automatic maintenance provides businesses with updates and upgrades without any manual intervention, ensuring your communication platforms stays current, eliminating the risk of disruptions while serving your customers. Our hands-off, worry-free solution makes administration a breeze for your business.
Tailored cloud migration
Provide your business a path to cloud communication with familiar Avaya telephony features and devices. Avaya Cloud Office is uniquely positioned to provide Avaya customers limited business disruption and modern cloud features at the same time.
Call, meet, message, and more
Experience seamless transitions between calls, messaging, and meetings—all from a single, user-friendly platform that you can access anywhere.
Boost team efficiency, connect with your customers, and more with virtual meetings and messaging with internal and external users.
Enjoy a powerful connection and collaboration experience whether you’re on the go, working remotely, or in the office.
All-in-one communications that fit easily into your existing business ecosystem through turnkey or custom integrations.
What is Avaya Cloud Office?
It’s a versatile, unified communications solution using the power of cloud.
Find the right price
Compare pricing packages and find the best fit for your business.
Collaborate your way
See all the ways you can use this app for easier collaboration.
See what’s possible with cloud communicationsRequest a demo
What customers are saying
Check out Avaya Cloud Office ratings from independent review site Trustradius.
Resources
Infographic
From digital imperative to strategic enabler of experiential collaboration
UC&C platforms have evolved from enabling virtual meetings to AI-powered experiential platforms.
Blog
Easily add seamless cloud calling to Microsoft Teams with Avaya Cloud Office
Learn how the Avaya Cloud Office + Teams integration works.