Expand with innovative capabilities that deliver results.
Your flagship on-premises Avaya Aura Platform delivers dependable, secure, and scalable unified communications and customer service solutions throughout your business. Now, extend your capabilities by adding Avaya innovations to enhance your employee and customer experiences. All with no disruption to day-to-day operations.
Upgrade to access a full range of Avaya Aura Platform capabilities.
Expand with cloud-ready pathways.
- Deliver more system flexibility—for example, SIP migration makes an on-premises platform more efficient and sets you up for future migration to the cloud.
- Add cloud-based apps that work side-by-side with your on-premises solution.
- Enhance your compliance with key standards like HIPAA and PCI.
Integrate Avaya and third-party APIs.
- Make it easy to add APIs full of new user and security features. Add REST APIs to expand connection services and simplify personalization.
- Use the Avaya API exchange to easily connect third-party cloud services such as Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and Service Now.
- For Microsoft Teams users, add Avaya Calling (available in the Microsoft Teams store) to integrate your Avaya Aura Platform’s contact information and either click-to-dial capabilities or direct routing.
- Provision and administer all users through your Avaya Aura Platform. This includes push notifications and multiple device connections.
Avaya hybrid cloud options let you modernize now.
Build and scale the customer experience your business needs.
Keep your core on-premises Avaya contact center services—technology, workflows, call flows, intertwined applications, agent and supervisor knowledge—but layer on cloud-based innovations. Add Avaya Experience Platform capabilities to let customers connect how they want and give employees all the tools to meet customers’ needs.
Keep using your current solution—but in the cloud.
With Avaya Aura Private Cloud, transition your Avaya Aura Platform to a secure and dedicated instance on Microsoft Azure. You continue using the solution you know, but now running in a secure, flexible cloud just for you. Expand contact center and unified communications as needed to expand your capabilities.
Let Avaya manage your communications.
Free up your team to focus on what’s next for your business by letting Avaya Managed Services keep your communications up to date and running smoothly.
- Work with a single point of contact for support.
- Reduce the risk of outages with proactive problem prevention, rapid resolution, and continual optimization.
- Reduce IT workloads and accelerate deployments.
Innovate without disruption.
Modernize your customer experience. With Avaya, maintain your existing call center while incorporating new cloud capabilities.
TrustRadius 2024 Top Rated Award for Avaya UCaas, Avaya Experience Platform, and Avaya Aura.
Avaya UCaas, Avaya Experience Platform, and Avaya Aura received the 2024 TrustRadius Top Rated Award for providing excellent customer satisfaction, established credibility, and empowered buyers to make confident technology decisions. Winner are determined solely on reviews and customer sentiment.
