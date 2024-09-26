Delivering experiences that matter

Go with Avaya to get the most out of your business communications—whether on prem, in the cloud, or hybrid—and enhance every experience for customers and employees alike.

Avaya CEO and employees

What happens in an Avaya minute?

Every minute of every day, we power positive and productive interactions that drive customer loyalty, team collaboration, and business success.

To be a leader, you need to be with Avaya.

6.1M+

Avaya supports 6.1M+ contact center seats

100%

100% of the top US hotels, casinos, and resorts rely on Avaya Contact Center solutions

35/35

35 of 35 top banks rely on Avaya

200+

More than 200 technology partners, over 123,000 developers in 34,000 companies in DevConnect 

93.9M+

93.9M+ UC lines

10/10

10 of the top 10 pharmaceuticals companies rely on Avaya

Our vision

To reimagine the ways people and businesses engage and experience the world. 

Our mission

We help organizations create unmatched customer and employee experiences that drive business momentum.

Meet CEO Patrick Dennis.

As CEO of Avaya, Patrick Dennis brings 30 years of experience and a proven track record of transformational leadership in Enterprise Software, SaaS, Cybersecurity, and Communications. With Avaya firmly positioned as a leader in Enterprise CX, Patrick is committed to driving the company’s go-forward strategy centered around innovation, long-term growth, and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Most recently, as CEO of Venafi, he drove company-wide strategy with a focus on innovation and growth, leading the company’s sale to CyberArk for $1.5B. Prior to Venafi, Patrick served as CEO of ExtraHop, where he nearly doubled the company’s size and earned industry accolades for its thought leadership in Artificial Intelligence. He also served as CEO of Aspect Communications (now known as Alvaria) and Guidance Software. Additionally, he held multiple senior leadership roles at both EMC and Oracle Corporation, where he contributed to strategic initiatives and operational excellence.

Patrick holds a B.S. in Information Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology and is an active contributor to the Forbes Technology Council. He was formerly the Chairman of the Board at Avaya, where he provided strategic guidance and leadership. Currently, Patrick serves as Chairman at Ripcord, continuing to influence and drive success in the technology sector.

    Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis

    The Avaya leadership team:

    Soren Abildgaard

    Soren Abildgaard

    Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

    David Austin

    David Austin

    Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Strategy and Alliances

    Omar Javaid

    Omar Javaid

    Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer

    Marylou Maco, Chief Revenue Officer

    Marylou Maco

    Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer

    Alan Masarek

    Alan Masarek

    Advisor to Chief Executive Officer

    Al Morales, Chief Transformation Officer

    Al Morales

    Chief Transformation Officer

    Josh Mueller

    Josh Mueller

    Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and General Manager of Hardware

    Amy O’Keefe

    Amy O’Keefe

    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

    Kamilah Thomas

    Kamilah Thomas

    Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

    Supplier Information

    Doing business with Avaya.

    Avaya maintains diverse supplier alliances to achieve our goal of enabling our customers around the globe to win by creating intelligent communications experiences for their customers and employees.

    Business team in a meeting

    Avaya Authorized Partners

    Purchasing Avaya products.

    Avaya is committed to protecting our customers from the negative impact of unauthorized resellers and their products, services, and sales practices. To protect your business, systems, and experiences, always work with Avaya authorized partners.

    Coworkers in discussion during project meeting

    Ethics and Integrity

    Cultivating excellence in professional conduct.

    At Avaya, high standards for integrity and professionalism infuse our relationships with employees, customers, and partners. We’ve created a culture of ethical behavior, trust, and openness supported by our Code of Conduct, a resource our employees use every day to make the right decisions for our company and our customers.

    Team of colleagues using a digital tablet together at work