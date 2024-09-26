As CEO of Avaya, Patrick Dennis brings 30 years of experience and a proven track record of transformational leadership in Enterprise Software, SaaS, Cybersecurity, and Communications. With Avaya firmly positioned as a leader in Enterprise CX, Patrick is committed to driving the company’s go-forward strategy centered around innovation, long-term growth, and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Most recently, as CEO of Venafi, he drove company-wide strategy with a focus on innovation and growth, leading the company’s sale to CyberArk for $1.5B. Prior to Venafi, Patrick served as CEO of ExtraHop, where he nearly doubled the company’s size and earned industry accolades for its thought leadership in Artificial Intelligence. He also served as CEO of Aspect Communications (now known as Alvaria) and Guidance Software. Additionally, he held multiple senior leadership roles at both EMC and Oracle Corporation, where he contributed to strategic initiatives and operational excellence.

Patrick holds a B.S. in Information Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology and is an active contributor to the Forbes Technology Council. He was formerly the Chairman of the Board at Avaya, where he provided strategic guidance and leadership. Currently, Patrick serves as Chairman at Ripcord, continuing to influence and drive success in the technology sector.