Transform Your Enterprise Customer Experience
Deliver superior customer interactions with Avaya's innovative AI-driven platform, seamlessly integrating automation and journey orchestration without disrupting proven systems. Enhance satisfaction and loyalty while maintaining the confidence your customers already rely on.
Empower customers with advanced self-service
Offer intuitive, AI-empowered self-service options that expedite issue resolution, reduce call volume, and lower operational costs.
Enhance live interactions with AI-powered assisted service
Enable agents with real-time guidance and sentiment analysis to deliver faster, more personalized service during live interactions.
Create seamless omnichannel journeys
Connect digital and physical touchpoints to ensure a cohesive customer journey and consolidate customer history for stronger first-contact resolution.
Unlocking operational excellence: How Avaya Experience Platform transforms contact center efficiency
By leveraging its advanced features and capabilities, contact centers can streamline operations, improve agent productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Advanced self-service: Empowering customer independence
Give customers control over their interactions with AI-driven self-service options, reducing costs and allowing agents to handle complex inquiries.
AI self-service
Implement AI self-service to handle basic inquiries—reducing call volumes, wait times, and operational costs while improving customer satisfaction.
Branded voice customization
Customize text-to-speech voices to align with brand identity, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.
Empathetic virtual agent
Deploy empathetic virtual agents to address emotional needs, improving customer experience and loyalty.
Smart live transfer
Implement smart live transfers to retain context during handovers, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Customer biometric authentication
Enhance security and reduce fraud with AI biometric authentication, providing seamless and secure identity validation.
DIRECTV is transforming customer experience with Avaya
Through digital transformation and process alignment within its Customer Care team, DIRECTV manages 6 million monthly calls, 1,300 self-service channels, and 2,500 agents working from home.
Assisted service: Elevating agent performance
Supercharge live engagements by equipping agents with AI-powered tools to enhance personalization and deliver faster, more effective service.
Agent response guidance
Provide real-time, AI-powered guidance to agents for consistent, accurate information delivery and improved customer experience.
Personalized recommendations
Use AI to deliver personalized customer offers, increasing conversion rates and customer lifetime value.
Multilingual assistant
Implement a multilingual AI assistant to expand market reach, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction with real-time translation.
Compliance assistant
Deploy an AI-driven compliance assistant to ensure regulatory adherence, reducing risks and operational costs.
Interaction wrap-up automation
Automate post-interaction summaries to reduce after-call work, lower average handle time, and enhance productivity.
Real-time coaching
Use AI-driven tools for real-time coaching to improve agent performance and customer issue resolution.
CRM intergration
Integrate Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics CRM systems with agent desktops to eliminate application switching, boost productivity, and streamline workflows.
Give Kids The World innovates to create magical experiences
Discover how this non-profit organization partners with Avaya to build a coalition for change and how they enhance the guests' customer experience when they visit the resort village in Central Florida. Hear how the Avaya ACES team provides services to create the magical experiences that ill children and their families deserve while making memories together.
Seamless digital access: Delivering frictionless journeys
Provide customers with a unified experience across all channels—web, mobile, phone, and in-person—ensuring consistent, personalized interactions that drive engagement and satisfaction.
Digital channel expansion
Integrate multiple digital channels to streamline communication, improve efficiency, and consolidate customer history for enhanced first-contact resolution.
Enhance CX with video
Use video escalations to reduce handling times, improve problem resolution, and increase agent productivity while reducing stress.
Digital payment solutions
Offer secure, personalized digital payment solutions to increase transaction completion rates and customer trust.
Drive innovation without disruption with Avaya solutions
Explore employee experience solutions
Boost employee satisfaction and productivity through AI-powered workload forecasting and unified workflows that simplify tasks and enhance job satisfaction. Avaya’s Employee Experience solutions help you retain top talent for exceptional customer service.
Accelerate with business growth solutions
Leverage Avaya’s business growth solutions to drive revenue by harnessing journey orchestration, AI-driven insights, and proactive care to increase customer lifetime value and optimize operational performance.