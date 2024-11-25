Accessibility
Avaya is committed to delivering open, dynamic, and accessible communications that empower businesses and individuals to engage and succeed. As a global accessibility innovator, Avaya offers an extensive portfolio of telecommunication solutions designed to provide equal access to communications for all. We proudly reaffirm Avaya’s commitment to provide equal opportunity to all customers, employees, and applicants for employment in accordance with all applicable laws, directives, and regulations of federal, state, and local governing bodies and agencies.
We know that engaging seamlessly with employees, customers, and partners is what makes your business run. Enabling individuals with disabilities access to technology and information is a critical element of that engagement.
For additional information or assistance with accessing support, please contact us at eocontact@avaya.com or call +1-905-474-6161.
Accessibility – Avaya Canada
Avaya Canada Accessibility Guide
Avaya Canada ACA Accessibility Feedback Process
For information on Avaya’s compliance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), please see:
Avaya Canada Customer Service Accessibility Policy
Avaya Canada Accessibility Policy – Multi-Year Plan
Avaya Canada Accessibility Multi-Year Plan
Accessibility – Avaya U.S. Government Solutions
Avaya offers an extensive portfolio of telecommunication solutions designed to provide equal access to communications for persons with disabilities. These solutions enable a business or organization to offer a wider range of jobs to individuals with disabilities, as well as to serve the needs of a wider range of customers. Learn more.