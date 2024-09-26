Deliver a more connected, mobile, and interactive learning experience
Educators communicate to expand the reach of knowledge and foster collaboration inside and outside the classroom. Through digital transformation using cloud-based computing, mobile connectivity, and streaming video collaboration, institutions enable learning anytime and anywhere.
Transform learning with a modern communication platform
Manage a digital communication platform that keeps students, faculty, and staff organized and connected—no matter their locations. Avaya Cloud Office brings all your capabilities together in one app: house your content, manage communication data, and collaborate as needed with one person, a whole classroom, or across the entire university's operations.
- An all-in-one approach gives everyone a single communicate, collaborate, and learn-from-anywhere app.
- An accessible browser interface increases digital equity and opens resource access from mobile devices—even for devices without high-performance or high-capacity data storage.
Deliver robust and integrated student contact center support
- Deliver memorable and seamless total experiences for staff and students across everything—voice, email, chat, messaging, and social.
- Create trouble-free experiences by connecting everything across any channel with built-in, predictive AI that adapts to the individual student needs.
- Deliver effortless cloud-based contact with Avaya Experience Platform for staff and students across everything—voice, email, chat, messaging, and social for a seamless staff/student support experience.
Enhance security and response capabilities
Student and staff safety has never been so important. Educational institutions are challenged to stay current with emergency-calling laws. Remote students, dispersed staff, and multiple sites add to the complexities of ensuring emergency calling compliance. Avaya recommends 911inform to our customers as a campus and public safety solution.
Disseminate information rapidly and consistently to security, students, staff, and faculty.
- Provide police dispatch, first-responders, and key building personnel with the tools to effectively mitigate any emergency situation.
- Automatically send alerts by email, SMS, or voice when a critical event occurs.
- Send specific notifications to different regions of the campus.
- Control campus assets such as door locks, camera feeds, strobe lights, speaker controls, and paging interfaces with first response.
- Stay compliant with the fast-changing calling laws.
The total student experience: From recruitment to graduation
Full innovative solutions
Avaya’s team of experts is here to create a technology partnership with you to visualize, plan, deploy, and implement solutions aligning with your school's or university's mission.
Reach and recruit new applicants
- Drive student enrollment by leveraging AI technology to create a competitive advantage.
- Proactively connect with applicants beyond traditional geographies and communication channels through social networking, messaging, and chat.
- Personalize campus tours that direct students to resources and facilities specific to their interests.
- Encourage students to ask questions about the university through a virtual assistant.
Foster successful, on track enrollment
- Guide students through the enrollment process to stay on track with notification nudging and deadline guidance.
- Personalize supportive connections during the process with texting, online chatting, and video meetings.
Streamline student onboarding experiences to create a welcoming environment
- Automate tasks and process enhancements letting students easily navigate university business operations. Tightly integrate all forms of digital and in-person support: academics, advising, counseling, and financial aid.
- Use chatbots and natural language to create a variety of avenues to answer questions regardless of the department.
Communication at the top of its class
Avaya Experience Platform
Avaya Experience Platform makes it easy to connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for everyone at every touchpoint.
Avaya Cloud Office
From educators to administrators, your entire team can stay connected with Avaya Cloud Office, an all-in-one app that keeps everyone on the same page from any device—anywhere.
- Avaya OneCloud UCaaS
- 27 CU360 Collaboration Units
Avaya Spaces
- Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral
- Avaya OneCloud UCaaS
