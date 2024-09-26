Transforming education

Read blog Avaya Cloud Office demo and pricing for education
University students in halls

Deliver a more connected, mobile, and interactive learning experience

Educators communicate to expand the reach of knowledge and foster collaboration inside and outside the classroom. Through digital transformation using cloud-based computing, mobile connectivity, and streaming video collaboration, institutions enable learning anytime and anywhere.

Transform learning with a modern communication platform

Manage a digital communication platform that keeps students, faculty, and staff organized and connected—no matter their locations. Avaya Cloud Office brings all your capabilities together in one app: house your content, manage communication data, and collaborate as needed with one person, a whole classroom, or across the entire university's operations.

  • An all-in-one approach gives everyone a single communicate, collaborate, and learn-from-anywhere app.
  • An accessible browser interface increases digital equity and opens resource access from mobile devices—even for devices without high-performance or high-capacity data storage.
Avaya Cloud Office for education: 2022 year in review
Two teenage boys in library using laptop

Deliver robust and integrated student contact center support

  • Deliver memorable and seamless total experiences for staff and students across everything—voice, email, chat, messaging, and social.
  • Create trouble-free experiences by connecting everything across any channel with built-in, predictive AI that adapts to the individual student needs.
  • Deliver effortless cloud-based contact with Avaya Experience Platform for staff and students across everything—voice, email, chat, messaging, and social for a seamless staff/student support experience.
Two Female College Students on Campus with Laptop

Enhance security and response capabilities

Student and staff safety has never been so important. Educational institutions are challenged to stay current with emergency-calling laws. Remote students, dispersed staff, and multiple sites add to the complexities of ensuring emergency calling compliance. Avaya recommends 911inform to our customers as a campus and public safety solution.

Disseminate information rapidly and consistently to security, students, staff, and faculty.

  • Provide police dispatch, first-responders, and key building personnel with the tools to effectively mitigate any emergency situation.
  • Automatically send alerts by email, SMS, or voice when a critical event occurs.
  • Send specific notifications to different regions of the campus.
  • Control campus assets such as door locks, camera feeds, strobe lights, speaker controls, and paging interfaces with first response.
  • Stay compliant with the fast-changing calling laws.
Learn more about 911inform
Friendly police officer talking with school teacher

The total student experience: From recruitment to graduation

Coworkers standing up and looking at tablet together

Full innovative solutions

Avaya’s team of experts is here to create a technology partnership with you to visualize, plan, deploy, and implement solutions aligning with your school's or university's mission.

Teenager boy using digital tablet while sitting on stairway

Reach and recruit new applicants

  • Drive student enrollment by leveraging AI technology to create a competitive advantage.
  • Proactively connect with applicants beyond traditional geographies and communication channels through social networking, messaging, and chat.
  • Personalize campus tours that direct students to resources and facilities specific to their interests.
  • Encourage students to ask questions about the university through a virtual assistant.
Two students holding digital tablet while studying in library

Foster successful, on track enrollment

  • Guide students through the enrollment process to stay on track with notification nudging and deadline guidance.
  • Personalize supportive connections during the process with texting, online chatting, and video meetings.
University Student Studying Outside On Break

Streamline student onboarding experiences to create a welcoming environment

  • Automate tasks and process enhancements letting students easily navigate university business operations. Tightly integrate all forms of digital and in-person support: academics, advising, counseling, and financial aid.
  • Use chatbots and natural language to create a variety of avenues to answer questions regardless of the department.
Show more Show less

Communication at the top of its class

University Student Studying Together In The Library

Avaya Experience Platform

Avaya Experience Platform makes it easy to connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for everyone at every touchpoint.

Explore Avaya Experience Platform
Classmates are learning through laptop

Avaya Cloud Office

From educators to administrators, your entire team can stay connected with Avaya Cloud Office, an all-in-one app that keeps everyone on the same page from any device—anywhere.

Explore Avaya Cloud Office
Show more Show less

1 When school doors closed, cameras created interactive student experiences

Avaya's collaboration technology not only allowed the school to continue its classes without delay, but also constituted a tool of socialization and approach between in-person and online students.

Read the customer story
Solutions used
  • Avaya OneCloud UCaaS
  • 27 CU360 Collaboration Units
UC15619br

2 Surpassing remote learning with an experiential Spaces Learning Platform at Clemson University

Clemson University is leveraging Avaya OneCloud collaboration capabilities to create an exceptional digital learning experience for students and faculty.

Read the customer story
Solutions used

  • Avaya Spaces

Clemson University

3 Cloud communications enable market expansion for learning people

Learning People moved from legacy desk phones to agility, flexibility, and support for business expansion from Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral.

Read the customer story
Solutions used
  • Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral
  • Avaya OneCloud UCaaS
Learning People

Resources

Report

Key questions colleges and universities should be asking potential contact centers

Avaya Experience Platform helps educational institutions see the student journey from end to end.

Read the article

Video

Avaya powers constant innovation at Michigan State University

MSU has complex industry requirements delivered through its long-time partnership with Avaya. From educational campuses and...

Watch video

Video

Delgado Community College stays linked and prepared with Avaya Cloud Office

The all-in-one UC platform enhances communication, fosters collaboration, and strengthens the close-knit Delgado family, ensuring...

Watch video

Report

2023 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report on holistic student experience

Explore different paths of providing students with holistic programming and learning opportunities. 

Read the report

Video

See how Albuquerque Public Schools connects students, parents, staff, educators

AXP Public Cloud helps this school district connect and serve its community—all while simplifying communications and regulating...

Watch video

Video

How one school enhances the learning experience with Avaya Spaces

St. John's Lutheran School uses Avaya Spaces to engage students through immersive learning and socializing experiences.

Watch video
Coworkers discussing over laptop at desk in office

Talk with an expert

Contact Avaya