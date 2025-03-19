The Future of AI-Powered Customer Experience
A Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper commissioned by Avaya.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining customer experiences (CX) and reshaping how businesses engage, support, and delight their customers. Organizations are embracing AI to drive efficiency, enhance personalization, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly demanding market.
While high costs, integration challenges, and data silos present hurdles, the momentum of AI adoption is undeniable as businesses recognize its transformative potential. At the forefront is generative AI (genAI), which powers chatbots and agent-assist tools that streamline operations, reduce response times, and empower employees. Advanced analytics and automated quality monitoring are also enabling data-driven decisions to ensure that customer service quality remains high. Strategic AI orchestration—seamlessly integrating AI into existing workflows with minimal disruption—has emerged as a critical enabler.
The path forward requires aligning AI strategies with corporate goals, embracing hybrid cloud solutions for scalability, and investing in workforce readiness to unlock the full potential of AI-driven CX.
The future belongs to businesses that can balance the power of AI with human ingenuity, creating seamless, personalized, and impactful customer journeys that set a new benchmark for excellence.