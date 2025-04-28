Expertly navigate the challenges of remote contact center management
Drive outstanding experiences—no matter where employees work
If your business relies on a contact center, you’re likely to also support a work-from-home model. Remote employees—just like those in the office—need to perform and create effortless experiences for customers and easily collaborate with co-workers.
With the right capabilities your remote agents and supervisors can keep delivering and improving employee and customer experiences. Remote employees may experience an improved work/life balance, resulting in higher employee engagement and less attrition.
Organizations who enable remote work may also realize lower infrastructure costs.
Nurture high performance teams
Continue monitoring and measuring employee activities and customer interactions—coaching employees effectively from anywhere.
- Capture desktop activity to get visibility into employee off-phone activities, application usage, processes, and schedule adherence.
- Automate the entire quality management process from scoring evaluations to assigning coaching.
- Enable supervisors to promote consistent customer experiences by listening to customer calls.
Create a connected environment
Make the work-from-home experience the same as in-office, including ready access to information and resources.
- Enable employees to easily reach into the organization to access subject matter experts when needed.
- Simplify forecasting and staff scheduling.
- Increase employee collaboration by providing all employees with anytime-anywhere access to important schedule information, along with capabilities for requesting schedule changes.
- Use gamification to build and sustain employee engagement.
Harness the power of AI
Empower remote agents with the most current knowledge and insights to drive better customer experiences.
- Increase first contact resolution by delivering relevant, contextual information to employees and customers.
- Use a powerful suite of AI tools such as, AI Agent Assist, Translation and Transcription, Automated Wrap Up, and more to increase employee performance in real time.
Solution capabilities
Artificial Intelligence
A suite of AI tools that assist agents in real-time, that analyzes customer interactions in real time, monitors customer intent, and sentiment to drive better outcomes.
Measure performance
Increase supervisor capacity, drive employee performance and consistency in customer interactions by automating the entire quality monitoring process.
Monitor desktop usage
Monitor remote desktop usage to understand how employees are spending their time. Acquire visibility into day-to-day operations, identify process bottlenecks and best practices.
Knowledge management
Equip customers with better self-help tools and serve contextual knowledge documents to employees while they are speaking with customers to increase customer satisfaction and first call resolution.
Simplify staffing
Reduce costs by accurately forecasting and producing employee schedules across voice and non-interactions. Empower employees to use mobile devices to see KPIs and request schedule changes.
Gamification
Tie employee and team goals to incentives. Apply game mechanics to engage staff, communicate goals, measure and acknowledge achievements, inspire collaboration, and motivate teams..
Subject matter experts
Boost customer experience and increase first contact resolution by bringing experts from outside the contact center into customer interactions.
Live monitoring
Help supervisors continually promote a more consistent and reliable customer experience by listening to customer calls and, when needed, join the customer conversation.
Speech analytics
Automatically surface intelligence from recorded calls. Sophisticated analytics identifies, groups, and organizes spoken words and phrases into themes to help reveal trends and areas of opportunity or concern.
How contact centers can innovate without disruption
Contact centers are essential to creating a satisfying customer experience (CX) for government agencies and their constituents.
Six best practices for remote contact center agents
Document remote work policies and procedures
A written policy should govern remote contact center agents with clear and uniform rules. The manager and agent should review the policies and procedures together. Focus on job responsibilities, organizational and departmental goals and objectives, customer impact, and employee’s work performance.
Select the right people for the job
Some employees are terrific people and good workers but may not be best suited to work at home. Most remote contact center agents will have access to customer-sensitive information, such as credit card numbers. For those reasons and more, make it a part of your selection process to do background checks.
Ensure a good working environment
Work environment guidelines should be carefully discussed with every remote contact center agent. Almost any room can serve as an office but selecting the right work area is essential to success. A dedicated office maximizes the contact center agent’s efficiency and comfort.
Equip remote contact center agents to succeed
Headset: Equip agents with noise cancelling comfortable headset to promote agent wellness.
Applications: Remote contact center agents need the same access to applications, tools, supervisors and peers as they do when in the office; likewise, supervisors working remotely need access to their contact center management tools.
Connectivity: Ensure all remote contact center agents are adequately equipped with a stable and high bandwidth connection to ensure agent productivity and positive customer experiences.
Make experts readily available
Remote contact center agents need access to the same subject matter experts as those who have supervisors and expert resources in the office. Collaboration applications such as “Presence” assists agents in engaging an expert regardless of their location.
Monitor and manage
Remote contact center agents need to meet the same continuous improvement goals that apply to all agents. Predictable management check-in times are reassuring to remote contact center agents. Remote contact center agents need to be included in team meetings so they can stay connected socially and culturally. Remember to keep training and mentoring remote contact center agents and to reward good performance.