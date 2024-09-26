Thanks to complete visibility and integration, banking leaders can continually improve workforce operations to suit how employees work. With AI, workflows can be automated, with integrated processes across a single platform making getting work done even easier.

In the future, it’s likely automation will be embedded in the enterprise for repeatable, cognitive tasks, freeing staff to focus on moments of value to enhance customer experiences. More and more, the tasks they perform will be evaluated as to how they impact customer services. Moving forward, banks will work with more than one service provider to spread risk, bring more activity back onshore through managed service arrangements, and take automation and digitization to the next level.

COVID-19 has shown that banks can work in different ways while remaining productive and delivering customers the experiences they want most. Now they need to focus on sustainable hybrid working models. There’s a huge opportunity to decisively accelerate digitization, increased automation, and reshape workforces. This means challenging their own culture. Work needs to be designed for how people work, throughout their careers. Avaya is galvanizing change in digital communications, opening a whole ecosystem of tools and technologies so people can work together in real time with maximum productivity and comfort.