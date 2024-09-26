Accelerating Digital Innovation In Public Services Is A Top Priority

Get started
Woman working in a colorful office on her laptop

Redesign how you’re connecting.

The people you serve, employees and citizens alike, expect access anytime, anywhere, across a variety of channels, devices, and platforms. Make the vision a reality. Our open, converged solutions—available in the cloud, on-premise, or a hybrid of both—enhance and simplify your communications. We can help you improve every citizen engagement as well as transform how you get work done.

Simplify, secure, and streamline agency communications

Avaya Cloud Secure for FedRAMP supports real-time engagement by integrating voice, video, data, messaging, conferencing, and mobility.

 

Read fact sheet

Avaya Subscription for flexible, fast access to the latest services

Get the most up-to-date Avaya technology to ensure the best possible communications experience. Pay only for services you use. Add new services as needed.

Subscribe now
Show more Show less

Explore Avaya public sector solutions:

State & local

Avaya has decades of experience providing best-in-class tools that meet and exceed the needs of citizens, partners and the government employees who serve them.
Explore now

Public safety

Provide emergency services exactly when and where they’re needed when you transform how citizens engage with first responders with cloud solutions that support voice, video, text or social real-time or near-real-time communication.

Explore now

Federal civilian

Seamlessly support citizens across the entire customer journey, regardless of where, when, how, and with whom it happens. Make connecting easy for citizens as well as your customer service agents.

Explore now

Intelligence community

Avaya integrated solutions delivered via the cloud give you reliable and secure next-gen communications to ensure the right people receive intelligence information at the right time.

Explore now

Department of Defense

Our modern communications environments facilitate seamless and reliable communications between joint and coalition forces anywhere in the world.
Explore now

Modernizing government communications.

Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you.
 

State & local contracts

GSA schedule GSA connections II
coworkers sitting and having a meeting

Avaya Government Cloud

This U.S. government-focused cloud communication solution delivers FedRAMP-compliant collaboration and customer service solutions. Avaya hosts your dedicated cloud instance in U.S.-based geo-redundant data centers managed by U.S. citizens and provides infrastructure, software, ongoing management, and technology updates.

Avaya solutions for government

Cloud powers future of work

Innovating contact centers without disrupting citizen services

Three images of government workers working in their offices

Proving we’re qualified to serve you.

Avaya ensures our products meet current requirements and criteria for operations in government organizations. Our Cloud Unified Communications solutions are FedRAMP-certified, meeting stringent compliance and security requirements.

FedRAMP

U.S. DOD certification USGCB/FDCC certification
Man with arms crossed looking across room.

Providing equal access to technology and information.

For people with disabilities, our extensive portfolio of solutions are designed to provide equity in access to communications and support a wide range of jobs.

Accessibility solutions
Woman in wheelchair talking to coworkers

Industry and customer recognition:

The Aragon Research Globe™ for Converstion AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023
Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Award 2022
The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Center, 2022
MetriStar Top Provider for Workforce Optimization Platform 2022
The Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2022
UC 2022 Most Innovative Product
TMC 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award
See all awards

1 Avaya Helps Leon County Streamline, Centralize, and Flexibly Create New Experiences

Leon County replaces its aging phone system with a more flexible platform that allows them to confidently adapt, respond, innovate, and grow.

Read the customer story
About

Leon County is home to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, which was established in 1824. Legislative and executive offices and the State House and Senate chambers are located here. 

Solutions used
  • Avaya UCaaS
  • Avaya Contact Center
Leon County Government

2 Harris County Public Health increases COVID-19 case investigations by 25%

Using communications APIs, the county creates a cloud-based notification solution as part of their Case Investigation and Contact Tracing program.

Read the customer story
About

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is the county health department for Harris County and provides comprehensive health services and programs to the community through a workforce of approximately 700 public health professionals – all dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Harris County residents and the communities in which they live, learn, work, worship, and play. 

Solutions used
  • Communications APIs
Health professional with a visor

3 The city of Martinsville makes history, transforming economic value

City of Martinsville uses a combination of Avaya IP Office, Amazon Web Services creates feature-rich, resilient business communications offering.

Read the customer story
About

Once the hub of a thriving industrial economy, The City of Martinsville is reimagining itselfl as a diverse community, that has never lost its small town appeal.

Solutions used
  • Avaya IP Office
Health professional with a visor

Dauphin County digitizes communications and pivots to cloud with Avaya.

Dauphin County digitizes communications and pivots to cloud with Avaya.

Resources

Blog

Piloting success: the critical role of efficient contact centers to optimize airport operations

Avaya’s AI solutions are changing airport contact centers by making communication faster and more efficient.

Read the blog

Blog

Governments institutions find the road to their digital transformation journey

Avaya is helping many state and local government agencies and education institutions through their digital transformation journey.

Read the blog

Fact Sheet

Dedicated entirely to your organization: Avaya Enterprise Cloud

Learn about our secure and powerful all-in-one cloud communication and collaboration solution for effortless experiences.

Read the fact sheet

Fact Sheet

Simplify, secure, and streamline agency communications

FedRAMP Cloud Services from Avaya Government Solutions deliver trusted collaboration while reducing costs and minimizing risks.

See how

Fact Sheet

Next-generation emergency communication

In transforming to digital communications, focus on improving how you interact with callers to public safety and emergency...

Learn more

White Paper

The intelligent experiences of a smart city

Create intelligent connections with digital technology: better manage infrastructure and offer more interactive public services.

Learn more

Infographic

Bringing enterprise 911 into the 21st century

Convey the most accurate information to first responders so the right resources get to the right place, fast.

See how

Fact Sheet

Avaya government solutions

Avaya Government Solutions provide reliable, resilient, and secure communications for federal, state, and local governments.

Get it

Talk with an expert.

Contact Avaya