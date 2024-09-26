Redesign how you’re connecting.
The people you serve, employees and citizens alike, expect access anytime, anywhere, across a variety of channels, devices, and platforms. Make the vision a reality. Our open, converged solutions—available in the cloud, on-premise, or a hybrid of both—enhance and simplify your communications. We can help you improve every citizen engagement as well as transform how you get work done.
Simplify, secure, and streamline agency communications
Avaya Cloud Secure for FedRAMP supports real-time engagement by integrating voice, video, data, messaging, conferencing, and mobility.
Avaya Subscription for flexible, fast access to the latest services
Get the most up-to-date Avaya technology to ensure the best possible communications experience. Pay only for services you use. Add new services as needed.
Explore Avaya public sector solutions:
State & local
Public safety
Provide emergency services exactly when and where they’re needed when you transform how citizens engage with first responders with cloud solutions that support voice, video, text or social real-time or near-real-time communication.
Federal civilian
Seamlessly support citizens across the entire customer journey, regardless of where, when, how, and with whom it happens. Make connecting easy for citizens as well as your customer service agents.
Intelligence community
Avaya integrated solutions delivered via the cloud give you reliable and secure next-gen communications to ensure the right people receive intelligence information at the right time.
Department of Defense
Modernizing government communications.
Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you.
Avaya Government Cloud
This U.S. government-focused cloud communication solution delivers FedRAMP-compliant collaboration and customer service solutions. Avaya hosts your dedicated cloud instance in U.S.-based geo-redundant data centers managed by U.S. citizens and provides infrastructure, software, ongoing management, and technology updates.
Avaya solutions for government
Innovating contact centers without disrupting citizen services
Proving we’re qualified to serve you.
Avaya ensures our products meet current requirements and criteria for operations in government organizations. Our Cloud Unified Communications solutions are FedRAMP-certified, meeting stringent compliance and security requirements.
FedRAMP
Providing equal access to technology and information.
For people with disabilities, our extensive portfolio of solutions are designed to provide equity in access to communications and support a wide range of jobs.
Industry and customer recognition:
Leon County replaces its aging phone system with a more flexible platform that allows them to confidently adapt, respond, innovate, and grow.Read the customer story
Leon County is home to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, which was established in 1824. Legislative and executive offices and the State House and Senate chambers are located here.
- Avaya UCaaS
- Avaya Contact Center
Using communications APIs, the county creates a cloud-based notification solution as part of their Case Investigation and Contact Tracing program.Read the customer story
Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is the county health department for Harris County and provides comprehensive health services and programs to the community through a workforce of approximately 700 public health professionals – all dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Harris County residents and the communities in which they live, learn, work, worship, and play.
- Communications APIs
City of Martinsville uses a combination of Avaya IP Office, Amazon Web Services creates feature-rich, resilient business communications offering.Read the customer story
Once the hub of a thriving industrial economy, The City of Martinsville is reimagining itselfl as a diverse community, that has never lost its small town appeal.
- Avaya IP Office
