Avaya VPATs—Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates
Providing Equal Access to Technology and Information
Avaya offers an extensive portfolio of communication, collaboration and contact center solutions designed to provide equal access to communications for people with disabilities. These solutions enable a business or organization to offer a wider range of jobs to people who have disabilities, as well as to serve the needs of a wider range of customers.
Avaya was an invited, voting member of the US Access Board Telecommunications and Electronic and Information Technology Advisory Committee (author of the updated Section 255 and Section 508 recommendations) and the FCC Emergency Access Advisory Committee.
The purpose of a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template, or VPAT, is to document the manner and extent to which a product satisfies the accessibility standards of Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act Amendments.
Communication and Data Infrastructure
Contact Center
Gateways
Telephones and Telephony Software
