Accelerate Business Growth With AI-Powered Innovation
Transform your business into a growth engine with Avaya’s Customer Journey Orchestration and Proactive Customer Care solutions. Increase revenue, improve customer retention, and optimize operational performance with seamless experiences tailored to customer’s needs.
Increase revenue and customer lifetime value
Drive higher revenue and retention by orchestrating personalized customer journeys and proactive, context-aware service.
Boost upsell and cross-sell success
Leverage AI-driven insights to increase upsell and cross-sell opportunities by anticipating needs and offering timely solutions.
Reduce operational costs and customer churn
Streamline customer care and reduce costs by proactively addressing issues before they escalate—minimizing churn, and improving long-term loyalty.
Leveraging Avaya Experience Platform for superior customer insights
By leveraging the platform’s capabilities, you can overcome common marketing challenges like data silos to create more targeted and effective campaigns that drive increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and better ROI.
Customer Journey Orchestration: Personalize every interaction
Avaya’s Customer Journey Orchestration unifies customer data and interactions into a single view for engagements that drive higher conversion rates. By connecting every touchpoint, Avaya ensures that each customer experience is seamless, boosting customer lifetime value.
Unified customer journey
Integrate customer journey data to provide agents with a comprehensive view of interactions, improving resolution rates and customer satisfaction.
Digital lead capture and conversion
Use chatbots and digital tools to guide prospects, integrating digital and voice channels to improve lead conversion rates.
Automated campaigns with live escalation
Integrate live agent escalation within automated campaigns to strengthen customer engagement and conversions with immediate support.
Customer journey copilot
Leverage the power of generative AI to automate report generation, providing clear insights that reduce manual data analysis efforts.
Visual flow builder
Reduce development time and complexity in contact center workflows with interactive visualizations — allowing builders to quickly understand, edit, and share their work.
Proactive Customer Care: Stay ahead of customer needs
Avaya’s Proactive Customer Care solutions enable businesses to anticipate customer needs before problems arise. Predictive AI offers contextual recommendations and personalized support to reduce care costs, prevent churn, and strengthen customer loyalty.
Use cases
Sales campaigns
Automate multi-channel sales outreach to improve efficiency, conversion rates, and customer engagement.
Appointment reminders
Use automated reminders to reduce no-show rates and improve appointment attendance for stronger customer satisfaction.
Promotions
Implement automated promotional campaigns to increase customer engagement, boost sales, and deliver timely offers.
Safety recalls
Automate recall notifications and response tracking to ensure timely communication for better trust and compliance.
Emergency notifications
Implement automated emergency notification systems for rapid and reliable communication, improving safety and response times.
Staying agile in the contact center industry: The role of the connected agent
A critical part of the “connected agent” strategy includes easy access to SMEs with a user experience that is simple—and AI is a core component.
Drive innovation without disruption with Avaya solutions
Discover customer-centric solutions
Deliver superior, seamless interactions with Avaya’s Customer Experience solutions. Harness the power of AI, self-service, and omnichannel integration to exceed customer expectations and build long-term loyalty.
Explore employee experience solutions
Boost employee satisfaction and productivity through AI-powered workload forecasting and unified workflows that simplify tasks and enhance job satisfaction. Avaya’s Employee Experience solutions help you retain top talent for exceptional customer service.