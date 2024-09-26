AVAYA EXPERIENCE PLATFORM - THE FUTURE OF CX TODAY

Unify customer and employee experiences with AI-powered, ecosystem-driven transformation. Our platform seamlessly connects every touchpoint for consistent interactions, optimized workflows, and stability that catalyzes growth.  

Explore Avaya Experience Platform
WHAT WE DO

Avaya empowers CX innovation without disrupting your business

Drive your enterprise forward with AI-powered solutions that enhance every interaction. Whether elevating customer experiences, boosting agent productivity, or accelerating business growth, Avaya empowers you to innovate, delivering measurable results with the flexibility to scale on your terms.

Transform the full customer journey across every channel

Deliver superior interactions with Avaya’s Customer Experience solutions. Harness the power of AI, self-service, and omnichannel integration to build long-term loyalty.

Explore CX solutions
Empower employees with AI-enhanced workflows

Elevate employee satisfaction and productivity with AI-driven workload forecasting and streamlined workflows that boost efficiency, minimize friction, and empower your teams.

Explore EX solutions
Accelerate business growth with AI-powered innovation

Transform your business into a growth engine with AI-driven insights and journey orchestration that maximize customer lifetime value and operational efficiency.

Accelerate growth
Unlock the power of AI’s potential in contact centers

Explore how top providers are redefining customer interactions in the Aragon Research Globe for AI in Intelligent Contact Centers 2023. See why Conversational AI is essential for exceeding today’s engagement standards.

Read the report
How we do it

Fast-track innovation while minimizing disruption to your operations

With Avaya, you’re in control of your CX transformation journey. Our solutions empower you to choose how and when you innovate, engaging your customers and employees while driving measurable business results.

Avaya Experience Platform

Transform customer and employee experiences with AI-powered innovation. Avaya Experience Platform integrates every communication channel—voice, video, messaging—into a unified CX experience for personalized, efficient interactions at scale.

Explore Avaya Experience Platform

Communication & Collaboration Suite

Connect your teams with integrated tools that support seamless communication across multiple channels, enhance collaboration, and drive business agility with scalable solutions that don’t disrupt existing operations.

Explore Communication & Collaboration Suite

Avaya powers innovation for the world’s leading enterprises

DIRECTV Logo

DIRECTV enhances customer experience for 15 million+ customers with Avaya

With 10,000+ employees, DIRECTV leverages Avaya’s Experience Platform to boost service efficiency, scale operations, and ensure 99.95% uptime while supporting 2,500 remote agents.

Read the story
Goodwill logo

Goodwill Michiana reduces communications spend by 25% with Avaya

Serving over 17,000 individuals, Goodwill Michiana needed a scalable, flexible solution to integrate with existing systems without disruption. With Avaya’s support, they successfully transitioned to a centralized cloud-based platform, enhancing their mission to empower communities through personalized support services.

Read the story
Cardiff Schools logo

Cardiff Schools enhance agility for 2,500 users with Avaya

Partnering with Avaya, Cardiff Council replaced outdated, fragmented systems with a streamlined, cloud-based platform. This transformation slashed costs, simplified administration, and enhanced agility for staff, delivering communication and business continuity across all school locations.

Read the story

Avaya drives Konecta’s $2B growth without disruption

By automating key customer experience processes, reducing platform downtime, and navigating regulatory and security constraints, Konecta scaled efficiently—growing revenue from $300M to $2B without disruptive overhauls.

Read the story
Leon County logo

Leon County boosts citizen engagement with Avaya communications

Leon County, Florida, enhances communication services for 275,000 residents and improves emergency response times. By leveraging Avaya's cloud-based solutions, the county boosts productivity, reduces costs, and empowers 800 employees.

Read the story
Edenor logo

Edenor transforms 31 million customer interactions with Avaya

Edenor, Argentina’s largest electricity distributor, transformed 31.2 million interactions with Avaya Experience Platform, boosting self-service by 19% and enhancing omnichannel support for customers across Buenos Aires.

Read the story
Why Avaya

A CX platform built for experience and innovation on your terms

Experience 

Trusted globally, Avaya leads in customer experience solutions backed by extensive partnerships and expertise.

Innovation 

Avaya’s cutting-edge technology helps businesses engage customers in impactful and innovative ways.

Choice 

Enjoy the flexibility to innovate on your terms, choosing the best path to accelerate growth and drive results.

Avaya has been an Aflac partner for so long…Avaya helps empower us to achieve our vision at our pace in our current environment.

Mary Daniel VP Customer Solutions Center, Aflac

Avaya powers CX for the world’s most trusted brands

Explore Avaya solutions

100%

10 of the top 10 food and drug companies globally trust Avaya CX solutions

100%

10 of the top 10 global commercial and savings banks trust Avaya contact center solutions

100%

10 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies trust Avaya

Resources

Video

CX + EX drives growth at Access Bank

Access Bank scales effortlessly with AXP while managing 13 million daily transactions.

Watch the video

Video

Innovate Without Disruption with Avaya Experience Platform

Streamline business processes and optimize value across your organization. Choose how you customize your solutions.

Watch the video

Blog

AI-powered mindfulness: The human element of innovation

Top reasons why customer-centric companies must prioritize AI-powered mindfulness in the contact center.

Read the blog

Experience CX transformation with Avaya

