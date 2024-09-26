WHAT WE DO

Avaya empowers CX innovation without disrupting your business

Drive your enterprise forward with AI-powered solutions that enhance every interaction. Whether elevating customer experiences, boosting agent productivity, or accelerating business growth, Avaya empowers you to innovate, delivering measurable results with the flexibility to scale on your terms.

Improve customer experiences Increase employee engagement Drive business growth

Transform the full customer journey across every channel Deliver superior interactions with Avaya’s Customer Experience solutions. Harness the power of AI, self-service, and omnichannel integration to build long-term loyalty. Explore CX solutions

Empower employees with AI-enhanced workflows Elevate employee satisfaction and productivity with AI-driven workload forecasting and streamlined workflows that boost efficiency, minimize friction, and empower your teams. Explore EX solutions