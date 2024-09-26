AVAYA EXPERIENCE PLATFORM - THE FUTURE OF CX TODAY
Unify customer and employee experiences with AI-powered, ecosystem-driven transformation. Our platform seamlessly connects every touchpoint for consistent interactions, optimized workflows, and stability that catalyzes growth.
Avaya empowers CX innovation without disrupting your business
- Improve customer experiences
- Increase employee engagement
- Drive business growth
Transform the full customer journey across every channel
Deliver superior interactions with Avaya’s Customer Experience solutions. Harness the power of AI, self-service, and omnichannel integration to build long-term loyalty.
Empower employees with AI-enhanced workflows
Elevate employee satisfaction and productivity with AI-driven workload forecasting and streamlined workflows that boost efficiency, minimize friction, and empower your teams.
Accelerate business growth with AI-powered innovation
Transform your business into a growth engine with AI-driven insights and journey orchestration that maximize customer lifetime value and operational efficiency.
Explore how top providers are redefining customer interactions in the Aragon Research Globe for AI in Intelligent Contact Centers 2023. See why Conversational AI is essential for exceeding today’s engagement standards.
Fast-track innovation while minimizing disruption to your operations
With Avaya, you’re in control of your CX transformation journey. Our solutions empower you to choose how and when you innovate, engaging your customers and employees while driving measurable business results.
Avaya Experience Platform
Transform customer and employee experiences with AI-powered innovation. Avaya Experience Platform integrates every communication channel—voice, video, messaging—into a unified CX experience for personalized, efficient interactions at scale.
Communication & Collaboration Suite
Connect your teams with integrated tools that support seamless communication across multiple channels, enhance collaboration, and drive business agility with scalable solutions that don’t disrupt existing operations.
Avaya powers innovation for the world’s leading enterprises
DIRECTV enhances customer experience for 15 million+ customers with Avaya
With 10,000+ employees, DIRECTV leverages Avaya’s Experience Platform to boost service efficiency, scale operations, and ensure 99.95% uptime while supporting 2,500 remote agents.
Goodwill Michiana reduces communications spend by 25% with Avaya
Serving over 17,000 individuals, Goodwill Michiana needed a scalable, flexible solution to integrate with existing systems without disruption. With Avaya’s support, they successfully transitioned to a centralized cloud-based platform, enhancing their mission to empower communities through personalized support services.
Cardiff Schools enhance agility for 2,500 users with Avaya
Partnering with Avaya, Cardiff Council replaced outdated, fragmented systems with a streamlined, cloud-based platform. This transformation slashed costs, simplified administration, and enhanced agility for staff, delivering communication and business continuity across all school locations.
Avaya drives Konecta’s $2B growth without disruption
By automating key customer experience processes, reducing platform downtime, and navigating regulatory and security constraints, Konecta scaled efficiently—growing revenue from $300M to $2B without disruptive overhauls.
Leon County boosts citizen engagement with Avaya communications
Leon County, Florida, enhances communication services for 275,000 residents and improves emergency response times. By leveraging Avaya's cloud-based solutions, the county boosts productivity, reduces costs, and empowers 800 employees.
Edenor transforms 31 million customer interactions with Avaya
Edenor, Argentina’s largest electricity distributor, transformed 31.2 million interactions with Avaya Experience Platform, boosting self-service by 19% and enhancing omnichannel support for customers across Buenos Aires.
A CX platform built for experience and innovation on your terms
Experience
Trusted globally, Avaya leads in customer experience solutions backed by extensive partnerships and expertise.
Innovation
Avaya’s cutting-edge technology helps businesses engage customers in impactful and innovative ways.
Choice
Enjoy the flexibility to innovate on your terms, choosing the best path to accelerate growth and drive results.
Avaya has been an Aflac partner for so long…Avaya helps empower us to achieve our vision at our pace in our current environment.
Mary Daniel VP Customer Solutions Center, Aflac
100%
10 of the top 10 food and drug companies globally trust Avaya CX solutions
100%
10 of the top 10 global commercial and savings banks trust Avaya contact center solutions
100%
10 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies trust Avaya
