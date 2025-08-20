By 2027, Access Bank aims to double its customer base to 125 million. To achieve this goal, Access Bank is harnessing technology to not only modernize its service delivery but also ensure that both customer and employee satisfaction drive its growth.

With 13 million daily transactions and 60 million customers across various geographies, Access Bank faces the challenge of massively scaling its operations without disrupting services. Virginie Nowak, Group Chief Customer Experience Officer at Access Bank, emphasizes that fast, frictionless interactions are critical in the banking sector:

“When customers are coming to you, it’s got to be fast. My job is to create a seamless experience and make sure that I remove friction... Our current technology is obsolete, and with our growth plan, I need to ensure it’s sustainable.”

To address these challenges, Access Bank sought solutions that would modernize their customer engagement strategy while mitigating risks. Key to this transformation was maintaining security, optimizing employee experience, and preserving the bank's strong culture of risk management.