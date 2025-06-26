Avaya’s Voice of the Customer Program is your chance to create the change you want to see.

Avaya encourages open feedback and dialogue from customers and partners. These findings help us to understand the needs of customers and partners and incorporate them into improvement processes. Our goal is to adapt and adopt new ideas at your direction. We know that you are on the front lines of customer service, and you know your needs and your customer needs best. With Voice of the Customer Program, you’re helping bring the customer and partner experience to the next level.