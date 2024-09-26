Avaya Services

Avaya’s team of experts specialize in making sure you get the most positive outcomes from your investments. We help assess, architect, design, build, and operate your communications infrastructure. We educate and assist in incorporating the APIs and open platforms needed to build the system that works for you. And, we’re continuously focused on safeguarding the performance and availability of your solutions. For right-now projects and future planning, we’ve got you covered from design to deployment to ongoing support and management—always spanning from on-premises to the cloud.

ACES Professional Services

Define your best communications solution, plan for contingencies, and manage the rollout.

AXP Private Cloud Services

Rely on expert implementation and integration of your new cloud-based software and products.

AI Virtual Agent

Elevate your customers’ self-service experience by adding a virtual agent to help with routine and common requests.

Managed Services

When you need experts, we’ll help you strike the right balance between an Avaya-managed and a self-managed environment.

Support Services

Get continuous, comprehensive, cost-effective support to help ensure maximum system performance, reliability, and availability.

Learning Services

Tailored, in-depth training gives you a full understanding of your Avaya solutions. Offered online or in-person.

1 Smooth sailing at Norwegian Cruise Line with geo-redundant contact center

NCL deployed Avaya Aura® Call Center Elite for intelligent call routing and capabilities such as call recording.

About

NCL and Avaya planned and deployed a geo-redundant infrastructure in six weeks, and moved over 1300 agents to Avaya overnight

Solutions used
  • Avaya Contact Center
  • Avaya Customer Experience Services
Norwegian Cruise Line

2 United Nearshore Operations’ clients and customers benefit through Avaya Enterprise Cloud

Avaya Private Cloud Services allowed UNO to keep its tradition of incorporating the highest tech to serve all of their customers.

About

United Nearshore Operation (UNO) is a company founded in January 2004 in Santiago, the second largest city in the Dominican Republic, dedicated to offer Call Center Services, where it owns 70% of the market share of local contact centers, and is the largest and most stable provider of these services in the region.

Solutions used
  • Avaya Contact Center
  • Avaya Customer Experience Services
United Nearshore Operations

3 Global BPO C3i Solutions brings the latest innovations to the table

Learn how C3i increased efficiency with a single flexible, scalable, self-sufficient global contact center solution.

About

C3i Solutions, an HCL Technologies company, is a multi-channel customer engagement services provider, specializing in global, high-touch consumer, patient, and end-user management.

Solutions used
  • Avaya Contact Center
  • Avaya Customer Experience Services
C3i Solutions

