Transforming insurance through empathy and innovation: Aflac's journey in enhancing customer and employee experiences

Aflac, founded in 1955, is a leading Fortune 500 insurance company with over 12,000 employees and millions of policyholders. As the number one provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.*, Aflac offers plans that help address costs not covered by traditional health insurance.

Under the leadership of Mary Daniel, VP of Customer Solutions Center, Aflac has transformed its operations through technology and processes that prioritize customer and employee experiences, leading to significant improvements in customer loyalty, employee retention, and overall business performance.