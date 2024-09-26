Avaya Legal
Avaya Legal supports commercial, corporate, and regulatory matters globally. Access our terms and conditions, the Avaya Trust Center, as well as information about intellectual property, and ethics and compliance.
Terms of sale
See terms supporting the purchase of many Avaya solutions, plus other legal terms referenced in our contracting documents.
License terms and policies
Review the terms and policies for software licensed to you by Avaya or one of our third-party providers.
Third party terms
Find information and licensing terms on third-party and open-source software and data found in certain Avaya products and services or resold by Avaya.
Avaya Trust Center
Explore our policies and practices concerning data privacy and security—including how we comply with regulatory mandates and safeguard the data customers entrust to us. Plus, view a list of sub-processors to gain insight into outside parties that may process customer data on our behalf.
Service descriptions and agreement supplements
See resources, service descriptions, and policies on support services, and hosted/cloud services available to customers and channel partners.
Data privacy
Avaya's approach to compliance with data protection laws when processing personal data.
Ethics and integrity
Avaya’s Code of Conduct, policies, training, and reporting.
Supplier Information
Avaya’s policies and procedures applicable to vendors either exploring or currently doing business with Avaya.
Environmental, health and safety (EHS)
Avaya’s Environmental, Health and Safety Management System to manage the risks associated with Avaya’s activities.
Brand protection
Avaya’s authorized partners and the importance of purchasing Avaya products and services from authorized sources.
Sustainability
Avaya embeds sustainability into our day-to-day business, from our product design to supply chain management and employee giving.