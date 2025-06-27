Avaya Legal - Terms of Sale
Browse terms used in the purchasing of many Avaya solutions and legal terms referenced in our contract documents.
Explore Terms
Gain a better understanding of terminology and references used in Avaya contracts. Here, we provide information that supports the purchase of many Avaya solutions and legal terms you may see. Archived versions of documents are available so you can find information relevant to your contract period.
Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA)
Transactional terms of sale to cover products (software and hardware), subscription licensing and services – professional, support, subscription, managed, and cloud.
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – Global
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – Australia
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) - Brazil
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – CALA (excluding Brazil)
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – Canada
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – France
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – Germany
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA)- India (SLED)
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – Singapore
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – Spain
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – UK
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) – US
- Software License & Services Agreement (SLSA) - US (SLED)
Policies & Additional Terms for Cloud Services
These are the policies or additional terms that are incorporated as part of a Master Cloud Agreement or SLSA.
Cloud Services Matrix
The Cloud Services Matrix indicates the use policies and applicable service descriptions related to certain Avaya Services that can be purchased under the Master Cloud Agreement or SLSA. Avaya reserves the right to update the matrix periodically.
Professional Services and Equipment Terms
Professional Services Terms
- Professional Services Terms - Australia
- Professional Services Terms - Belgium
- Professional Services Terms - Canada
- Professional Services Terms - France
- Professional Services Terms - Italy
- Professional Services Terms - Portugal
- Professional Services Terms - Spain
- Professional Services Terms - Singapore
- Professional Services Terms - The Netherlands
- Professional Services Terms - UK and Ireland
- Professional Services Terms - US
Service Descriptions
See Avaya's Service Descriptions, Subscription Licensing Supplements, and Service Agreement Supplements.
HIPAA BAA
The Avaya Business Associate Addendum or BAA applies to purchases of HIPAA compliant Avaya Services only within the US from Avaya LLC or Avaya Cloud Inc.