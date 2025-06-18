Avaya APIs and SDKs

IMPORTANT NOTICE: READ THIS CAREFULLY BEFORE ELECTRONICALLY ACCESSING OR USING THIS PROPRIETARY PRODUCT, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO COPYRIGHT!

BY OPENING, INSTALLING, DOWNLOADING, COPYING OR OTHERWISE USING THE AVAYA SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT KIT (“SDK”) YOU, INDIVIDUALLY, AND/OR THE LEGAL ENTITY FOR WHOM YOU ARE (COLLECTIVELY, AS REFERENCED HEREIN, “YOU”, “YOUR”, OR “LICENSEE”) ARE AGREEING TO THE AVAYA SDK LICENSE AGREEMENT, FOUND AT HTTP://SUPPORT.AVAYA.COM/LICENSEINFO (OR A SUCCESSOR SITE PROPERLY NOTICED) WHICH MAY BE UPDATED FROM TIME TO TIME AND WILL APPLY PROSPECTIVELY (THE “AGREEMENT”) BETWEEN YOU AND AVAYA LLC OR ANY AVAYA AFFILIATE (COLLECTIVELY, “AVAYA”). IF YOU ARE ACCEPTING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF A LEGAL ENTITY, YOU REPRESENT AND WARRANT THAT YOU HAVE FULL LEGAL AUTHORITY TO ACCEPT ON BEHALF OF AND BIND SUCH LEGAL ENTITY TO THIS AGREEMENT. BY OPENING THE MEDIA CONTAINER, BY INSTALLING, DOWNLOADING, COPYING OR OTHERWISE USING THE AVAYA SDK OR AUTHORIZING OTHERS TO DO SO, YOU SIGNIFY THAT YOU ACCEPT AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SUCH AUTHORITY OR DO NOT WISH TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT, DO NOT OPEN, INSTALL, DOWNLOAD, COPY OR OTHERWISE USE THE AVAYA SDKS AND YOU SHALL HAVE NO RIGHT TO USE THE SDK POSTED HEREIN.

The Web Telephony Interface API Reference .zip download contains JSON files. https://editor-next.swagger.io/ can be used to view this material.

MIB Files

DMCC APIs

System Management Service

Telephony Web Services

Web Telephony Interface

The Web Telephony Interface API Reference .zip downloads contains JSON files. https://editor-next.swagger.io/ can be used to view this material.

JTAPI

TSAPI

CVLAN API

  • Avaya Aura(TM) Orchestration Designer is available for download to licensed Avaya Aura(TM) Experience Portal customers through the Avaya Support website. A "Customer" Avaya SSO ID and the corresponding "Sold To" information for the licensed system are required for download access.

Contact Control Service

Open Interfaces (SOA Web Services)

CCMS Programming APIs

Enterprise Web Chat

CCT .Net API

Historical Reporting Database

Headset Interface API

    Contact Control Service

    Open Interfaces (SOA Web Services)

    CCMS Programming APIs

    Enterprise Web Chat

    CCT .Net API

    Database Connectivity Drivers

    TAPI, DevLink3, & DevLink

    SSL VPN Onboarding APIs

    Location API & Emergency Service Call Alarm

    SNMP

    WebRTC SDK API

    Web Services

    Management API

    Assisted Chat Client APIs

    Avaya Digital Connector (Messaging) APIs

    Generic Channel APIs

    Developer Resources

    Sample Customer Journey Workflow

    Postman Collections

    Changelog

    • 14 May 2025 Avaya Aura Enterprise Web Chat SDK & Programming Reference Guide updated
    • 17 December 2024 – Avaya Session Border Controller 10.2.1.0 API Development Kit and Quick Start Guide added
    • 17 June 2024 – Initial SDK set published
    • 2 July 2024 – Avaya Client SDK Developer Documentation Local Archive added
    • 15 July 2024 – Swagger.io link added to Avaya Aura AES and Avaya Aura Private Cloud; Avaya Enterprise Cloud name change to Avaya Aura Private Cloud
    • 16 August 2024 – Avaya Breeze platform SDK and Developer Resources added
    • 10 December 2024 – Avaya Client SDK Release 4.35 SDKs and Release Notes added

     

    Developer Support

    Get expert help from Avaya Support via the Avaya OneCare portal and the greater Avaya community via Avaya Support Forum boards.   

    From broad product operations to specialized API-level questions, Avaya Support expertise covers Avaya platforms & APIs, including the Avaya Infinity platform, Avaya Aura; IP Office; and more. Through the Avaya OneCare portal customers, Channel Partners, and ISV/developers gain access to experts from Avaya’s Custom Application Services (CAS) team for assistance with development issues and questions on Avaya API and SDK usage. 

    Access Avaya OneCare and select Customer & Business Partner Support (ISVs), or log in using your Avaya SSO Credentials (Customers and channel Partners) to access Developer Support services. Or use free, community-supported Forum Boards to share information and learnings with other Avaya customers and developers.  

    Note: An Avaya SSO ID is required to post/respond in the Support Forums. Developers should use the Other/No Relationship option when signing up for an Avaya SSO ID.

    Avaya OneCare

    Avaya Support Forums

    Interoperability Validation

    Application Notes—keys to success

    Accelerate and simplify deployments of compliance-tested solutions. Application notes provider detailed implementation guidance on compatible solutions from our ecosystem of ISVs, IHVs, Systems Integrators and Service Providers. Not only do they outline key functionality validates during joint testing, they provide step-by-step configuration guidelines to help drive faster integration efforts. Search Avaya Support using the Technology Partner company or solution name as a keyword and filtering on Application & Technical Notes as a Content Type.

    Search Avaya Support

    Join our ecosystem—get your solution validated

    We’ve partnered with TekVizion, an industry-leader for over 20 years in interoperability and related testing services, to validate a broad range of third-party contact center and UC applications and devices with Avaya solutions. 

    From core computer telephony integrations (CTIs) to complex AI-enabled contact center solutions, specialized endpoints to vertical-market solutions, developers can obtain validation with Avaya through TekVizion engagements. 

    TekVizion's industry-wide expertise enables comprehensive testing services for complex UC and contact center environments, improving the successful deployment of third-party solutions with Avaya.

    Email your validation request

