Avaya Experience Platform
- For all Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) API & SDK materials, please see developers.avayacloud.com.
Avaya Aura Private Cloud
The Web Telephony Interface API Reference .zip download contains JSON files. https://editor-next.swagger.io/ can be used to view this material.
Avaya Client SDK
Developer Documentation
- READ ME FIRST – Avaya Client SDK Developer Documentation Local Archive
- Avaya Client SDK Developer Documentation Local Archive
Software Development Kits
- Avaya Client SDK for Android, Release 4.35.0.0
- Avaya Client SDK for iOS, Release 4.35.0.0
- Avaya Client SDK for JavaScript, Release 4.35.0.0
- Avaya Client SDK for macOS, Release 4.35.0.0
- Avaya Client SDK for Windows, Release 4.35.0.0
Other Developer Resources
Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services
MIB Files
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 - Standard Management Information Base (MIB) files
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 - Product MIB files
DMCC APIs
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 DMCC Java SDK - (Windows)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 DMCC Java SDK - (Linux)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 DMCC XML SDK (Windows)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 DMCC XML SDK (Linux)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 DMCC .NET SDK
- Recommended Guidance for Avaya Aura AES DMCC Applications Utilizing Call Media
System Management Service
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 System Management Service (SMS) SDK (Windows)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 System Management Service (SMS) SDK (Linux)
Telephony Web Services
- Avaya Aura AES Release 8.1.3 Oct 2020 Web Service - Telephony Services SDK (Windows)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 8.1.3 Oct. 2020 Web Service - Telephony Services SDK (Linux)
Web Telephony Interface
The Web Telephony Interface API Reference .zip downloads contains JSON files. https://editor-next.swagger.io/ can be used to view this material.
- Avaya Aura AES Web Telephony Interface Service REST API Reference, Release 10.2, version 1
- Avaya Aura AES Web Telephony Interface Service WebSocket API Reference, Release 10.2, version 1
JTAPI
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 JTAPI SDK and Client (Windows)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 JTAPI SDK and Client (Linux)
TSAPI
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2.0.1 Apr 2024 TSAPI Client Win 32 (Windows)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2.0.1 Apr 2024TSAPI Client 64 Bit (Windows)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 TSAPI Client 32 Bit (Linux)
- Avaya Aura AES Release 10.2 Dec 2023 TSAPI Client 64 Bit (Linux)
CVLAN API
Avaya Aura Session Manager
CDR Interface
- Avaya Aura Session Manager Sample XML and Extended Format CDR Files
- Avaya Aura Session Manager Sample Standard Format CDR Files
Web Services
PPM Web Services
Avaya Aura System Manager
Avaya Session Border Controller
Configuration Open API
- Avaya SBC Release 10.2.1.0 API Development Kit and Quick Start Guide
- Avaya SBC Release 10.2.1.0 API Quick Start Guide
- Avaya SBC Release 10.2.0.1 API Development Kit and Quick Start Guide
- Avaya SBC Release 10.2.0.1 API Quick Start Guide
- Avaya SBC Release 10.2 API Development Kit and Quick Start Guide
- Avaya SBC Release 10.2 API Quick Start Guide
Template Wizard
Experience Portal
Orchestration Designer
- Avaya Aura(TM) Orchestration Designer is available for download to licensed Avaya Aura(TM) Experience Portal customers through the Avaya Support website. A "Customer" Avaya SSO ID and the corresponding "Sold To" information for the licensed system are required for download access.
Avaya Aura Contact Center
Contact Control Service
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.2.0.1 Contact Control Service JavaScript SDK
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.2.2 Contact Control Service Java SDK
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.2.0.1 Contact Control Service JavaScript SDK Release Notes & User Guide
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.2 Contact Control Service Java SDK Release Notes & User Guide
Open Interfaces (SOA Web Services)
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x CCMS Open Networking Web Services SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x CCMS Open Queue Web Services SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x CCMA Open Interfaces SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x CCMM Agent Web Services SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x CCMM Outbound Web Services SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x Communication Control Toolkit Open Interfaces REST SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x Communication Control Toolkit Open Interfaces SOAP SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.0 & 7.1.x Contact Control Toolkit Open Interfaces SDK Release Notes
- Avaya Aura CC Email Open Interfaces Sample Web Service
- Avaya Aura CC Email Open Interfaces – Developing Compliant Web Services
CCMS Programming APIs
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.1 Real-time Data SDK
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.1 Real-time Data API Programmer's Guide
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.1 Real-time Statistics Multicast SDK
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.1 Real-time Statistic Multicast Programmer's Guide
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.1 Host Data Exchange Interface SDK
- Avaya Aura CC & CCS Release 7.1.1 Host Data Exchange Programmer's Guide
Enterprise Web Chat
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.1.2 Enterprise Web Chat SDK
- Avaya Aura CC Release 7.1.2 Enterprise Web Chat Programming Reference Guide
CCT .Net API
Historical Reporting Database
- JDBC, Windows, and UNIX ODBC drivers are available for download from InterSystems Cache.
Headset Interface API
- Note: Using third-party headsets with Agent Desktop in embedded softphone mode requires registering the Headset Interface DLL on the client machine.
- Agent Desktop Headset Support MSI
- Avaya one-X Communicator Headset Integration Guide, Issue 1.1 (December 2010)
Contact Center Select
Contact Control Service
Open Interfaces (SOA Web Services)
- Avaya Aura CC Email Open Interfaces Sample Web Service
- Avaya Aura CC Email Open Interfaces – Developing Compliant Web Services
CCMS Programming APIs
Enterprise Web Chat
Database Connectivity Drivers
- JDBC and UNIX ODBC drivers are available for download from InterSystems Cache.
Proactive Outreach Manager
Pluggable Data Connector
Agent Desktop APIs
- Proactive Outreach Manager Release 4.0.2 Agent Desktop API for .net
- Proactive Outreach Manager Release 4.0.2 Agent Desktop API for Java
Call Recorder API
Event SDK
Avaya Breeze
Software Development Kits
- Avaya Breeze SDK, Release 3.9
- Avaya Breeze SDK, Release 3.8.1
- Authorization Helper APIs for External Clients, Avaya Breeze Release 3.9
- Authorization Helper APIs for External Clients, Avaya Breeze Release 3.8.1
Developer Resources
- Getting Started with the Avaya Breeze SDK, Release 3.9, Issue 1
- Getting Started with the Avaya Breeze SDK, Release 3.8.1.1, Issue 1
- Avaya Breeze Snap-in Development Guide, Release 3.9, Issue 1
- Avaya Breeze Snap-in Development Guide, Release 3.8.1.1, Issue 1
- Avaya Breeze FAQ and Troubleshooting for Snap-in Developers, Release 3.9, Issue
- Avaya Breeze FAQ and Troubleshooting for Snap-in Developers, Release 3.8, Issue 1
Workplace Client
CSDK External Application API
Avaya IP Office
TAPI, DevLink3, & DevLink
- IP Office Platform Devlink3 API Description
- Avaya IP Office DevLink3 Tutorial Guide, Issue 1
- Avaya IP Office DevLink3 Tutorial Sample Code, Issue 1
- TAPI 2 Release 1.0.0.44, TAPI 3 Release 1.0.0.44 and DevLink Release 1.0.0.5 driver installers
SSL VPN Onboarding APIs
- IP Office Release 9.1 SSL VPN Onboarding SDK
- IP Office Release 9.1 SSL VPN Onboarding Developer’s Guide
- IP Office Release 9.1 SSL VPN Onboarding Express SDK
- IP Office Release 9.1 SSL VPN Onboarding Express Developer’s Guide
Location API & Emergency Service Call Alarm
- Description of Location API Introduced in Release 10.0, Revision 1
- IP Office Release 10.0 Location API SDK
- IP Office Release 10.1 Emergency Services Call Alarm Guide
- Making Use of the Emergency Services Access Enhancements in IP Office Release 9.0/9.1 White Paper
- IP Office Emergency Services Call Alarm PCAP Files
SNMP
WebRTC SDK API
- IP Office Platform Release 11.1.1 WebRTC SDK - Version 1.21
- IP Office Platform Description of WebRTC SDK API - Issue 1.21
Web Services
- IP Office Release 11.0.4 Centralized CTI Web Services SDK
- IP Office Release 11.0.4 CTI Web Services Programmers' Guide - Issue 1.0.3
- IP Office Release 10.1 Service Monitoring Web Services SDK
- IP Office Platform Service Monitoring Web Services API - Issue 1.02
- IP Office Release 11.1 MTCTI-3 Web Services API SDK Version 1.0
Management API
Avaya Analytics
Avaya Oceana Solution
Assisted Chat Client APIs
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Web-based Assisted Chat Reference Client
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Digital Transcript Filtering Reference Client
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Android Assisted Chat Reference Client
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 iOS Assisted Chat Reference Client
Avaya Digital Connector (Messaging) APIs
Generic Channel APIs
Developer Resources
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Email Open Interfaces Sample Client
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Email Open Interfaces Developer Guide
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Customer Management Widgets
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Customer Management Widgets Installation Guide
Sample Customer Journey Workflow
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Sample Workflow Definitions and Prompts for Avaya Engagement Designer
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Sample Self Service Application for Avaya Experience Portal
- Avaya Oceana Release 3.10 Sample Self Service Application Source for Avaya Experience Portal
Postman Collections
Avaya WebRTC Connect
Changelog
- 14 May 2025 Avaya Aura Enterprise Web Chat SDK & Programming Reference Guide updated
- 17 December 2024 – Avaya Session Border Controller 10.2.1.0 API Development Kit and Quick Start Guide added
- 17 June 2024 – Initial SDK set published
- 2 July 2024 – Avaya Client SDK Developer Documentation Local Archive added
- 15 July 2024 – Swagger.io link added to Avaya Aura AES and Avaya Aura Private Cloud; Avaya Enterprise Cloud name change to Avaya Aura Private Cloud
- 16 August 2024 – Avaya Breeze platform SDK and Developer Resources added
- 10 December 2024 – Avaya Client SDK Release 4.35 SDKs and Release Notes added
Developer Support
Get expert help from Avaya Support via the Avaya OneCare portal and the greater Avaya community via Avaya Support Forum boards.
From broad product operations to specialized API-level questions, Avaya Support expertise covers Avaya platforms & APIs, including the Avaya Infinity platform, Avaya Aura; IP Office; and more. Through the Avaya OneCare portal customers, Channel Partners, and ISV/developers gain access to experts from Avaya’s Custom Application Services (CAS) team for assistance with development issues and questions on Avaya API and SDK usage.
Access Avaya OneCare and select Customer & Business Partner Support (ISVs), or log in using your Avaya SSO Credentials (Customers and channel Partners) to access Developer Support services. Or use free, community-supported Forum Boards to share information and learnings with other Avaya customers and developers.
Note: An Avaya SSO ID is required to post/respond in the Support Forums. Developers should use the Other/No Relationship option when signing up for an Avaya SSO ID.
Avaya OneCare
Interoperability Validation
Application Notes—keys to success
Accelerate and simplify deployments of compliance-tested solutions. Application notes provider detailed implementation guidance on compatible solutions from our ecosystem of ISVs, IHVs, Systems Integrators and Service Providers. Not only do they outline key functionality validates during joint testing, they provide step-by-step configuration guidelines to help drive faster integration efforts. Search Avaya Support using the Technology Partner company or solution name as a keyword and filtering on Application & Technical Notes as a Content Type.
Join our ecosystem—get your solution validated
We’ve partnered with TekVizion, an industry-leader for over 20 years in interoperability and related testing services, to validate a broad range of third-party contact center and UC applications and devices with Avaya solutions.
From core computer telephony integrations (CTIs) to complex AI-enabled contact center solutions, specialized endpoints to vertical-market solutions, developers can obtain validation with Avaya through TekVizion engagements.
TekVizion's industry-wide expertise enables comprehensive testing services for complex UC and contact center environments, improving the successful deployment of third-party solutions with Avaya.