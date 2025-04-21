Avaya AI Virtual Agent

Conversational, generative AI that engages customers and empowers agents.

 

Virtual agents transform customer contact experiences

Employ an Avaya virtual agent in your business to uplevel and build self-service apps, creating a friendlier, more efficient service experience for your customers and users. Our virtual agents have natural language tools and replicate a live-agent experience by talking, listening, and understanding callers, providing self-help solutions for common problems and, when needed, seamlessly escalating calls to your helpful human agents.

How to make customers love self service

Reinvent and expand your automated service experiences by adding Avaya AI Virtual Agent capabilities.

  • Deliver high-quality support
  • Interact naturally
  • Make it personal
  • Be efficient and reliable
  • Give accurate information
How to make transfers painless and productive

Using Avaya AI Agent Assist, when callers are transferred to a live agent, call context and history go with them. AI mines the “conversation” to provide agents with ongoing suggestions and fetch relevant information throughout the interaction.

Virtual agents bring game-changing capabilities

24/7 availability

Virtuals never need a break.

Omnichannel connectivity

They can talk, chat, call, and more.

100+ languages supported

They can communicate with anyone, anywhere.

Conversational AI

And make it as easy as talking to a person.

Sentiment analysis

Virtuals can sense emotion and react appropriately.

Security/authentication

They are safe to deploy in your business.

Abstract