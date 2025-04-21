Avaya AI Virtual Agent
Conversational, generative AI that engages customers and empowers agents.
Virtual agents transform customer contact experiences
Employ an Avaya virtual agent in your business to uplevel and build self-service apps, creating a friendlier, more efficient service experience for your customers and users. Our virtual agents have natural language tools and replicate a live-agent experience by talking, listening, and understanding callers, providing self-help solutions for common problems and, when needed, seamlessly escalating calls to your helpful human agents.
How to make customers love self service
Reinvent and expand your automated service experiences by adding Avaya AI Virtual Agent capabilities.
- Deliver high-quality support
- Interact naturally
- Make it personal
- Be efficient and reliable
- Give accurate information
How to make transfers painless and productive
Using Avaya AI Agent Assist, when callers are transferred to a live agent, call context and history go with them. AI mines the “conversation” to provide agents with ongoing suggestions and fetch relevant information throughout the interaction.
Virtual agents bring game-changing capabilities
24/7 availability
Virtuals never need a break.
Omnichannel connectivity
They can talk, chat, call, and more.
100+ languages supported
They can communicate with anyone, anywhere.
Conversational AI
And make it as easy as talking to a person.
Sentiment analysis
Virtuals can sense emotion and react appropriately.
Security/authentication
They are safe to deploy in your business.
Resources
Report
AI for customer experience: What businesses are doing now and next
Explore customers’ perceptions about AI, and their level of ease in interacting with it.
Blog
AI bots for customer experience: Trends, insights, and examples
How can you implement AI bots in your company, and what will they be able to do for you?