AI for Customer Experience: Perceptions Shaping Adoption
Read the survey results
Research from Avaya Customer Experiences Services
An integrated UCaaS/CCaaS platform generates a competitive advantage and business success by better connecting employees and customers.
Read about:
- Evolving mindsets and patterns in the AI arena
- Achieving success with AI on a global scale
- Pragmatic conclusions and tactical recommendations
We’re watching AI evolve at an astonishing pace, transitioning from academic debates to practical applications influencing our daily lives. Especially in customer experience (CX), AI's footprint is profound, as seen with the proliferation of chatbots and AI-driven customer support solutions.
To study this transformation and its repercussions, we completed surveys in both June 2021 and July 2023. The data we gathered shows customers’ perceptions about AI, and customers’ level of ease in interacting with AI, including with conversational AI utilities. Explore our findings to see AI's predicted trajectory in CX.