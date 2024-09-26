Evolve your technology from connectivity to collaboration
Learn more about how Avaya solutions cater to the evolving needs
of your customers.
With Avaya, you can innovate without disruption.
We’re launching new, and more modern unified communications and contact center capabilities together with our global service provider partners, to offer fully integrated connected solutions.
When you’re ready to deliver new options for your customers, Avaya can help you move forward without disrupting your current communications. We encourage you to keep what’s working now and add a next-level solution—whether on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of both. Set your timeline, move at your pace, and launch the unique capabilities that can move your business forward.
Create the best experiences for your customers’ businesses.
We work together with our service provider partners to deliver innovative and complete solutions to their customers, who are often seeking a single source for company-wide communications, not just connectivity. Avaya solutions increase your pull-through revenue in new and evolving network projects.
Combine our solutions with your core offerings—such as network, services, mobility, 5G—and find many options to drive your business success.
- BYOC: Our program lets carriers combine their network with Avaya cloud offers.
- Services suite: Rely on Avaya Services or bring your own expertise in project management, staging, implementation, maintenance, or day two support.
- Network pull through: Avaya solutions generate additional network turnups for SIP trunking, toll free, and inbound services.
Join the Avaya Edge partner program.
Over 90% of the Fortune 100 companies and 144 million people worldwide rely on Avaya to power their mission-critical solutions every day. Whether you're serving businesses with communications built in the cloud, on premise, or as a hybrid, our award-winning Partner Programs have everything you need to succeed.
Growth and profitability
Expand your outreach and modernize customers when you power new outcomes with Avaya’s industry recognized solutions. Enjoy access to our experts, lead generation programs, and sales and marketing enablement programs.
Rewards and incentives
Our program is tailored for the customers you serve, and includes financial incentives driven by growth and expertise. Move up levels when you meet revenue goals and authorization requirements. Gain generous benefits, promotions, and discounts.
Award-winning solutions
Exceed business outcomes and customer expectations with unified communications and contact center solutions from Avaya. Our Authorized Partners can resell our full portfolio of products and services available from Avaya or one of our distributors.
Education and training
Gain new competencies with Avaya’s cutting edge technical and sales enablement programs. We make it easy to become experts in our solutions so you can enter new markets with enhanced customer solutions and services.
Explore Avaya products.
Aura Private Cloud
Keep the platform your customers know—like Avaya Aura Platform—but run it in a secure, flexible, dedicated instance of Microsoft Azure. For enterprise-wide collaboration that produces results, expand contact center and unified communications options with the latest in cloud-based capabilities.
Avaya Cloud Office
More than just a phone system, this versatile, unified communications solution uses the power of cloud to deliver an all-in-one collaboration tool. Streamline how you work with our easy solution for calling, video, messaging, meetings, analytics, and app integrations.
Avaya Experience Platform
Maximize customer experiences and contact center performance with this powerhouse public cloud solution hosted by Avaya—or leverage your own hosting capabilities powered by Avaya. Define seamless experiences across channels, incorporate AI in customer service, automate workflows, and arm agents with real-time customer data during interactions. Our simplified pricing gives Service Providers the option of providing per user pricing for voice only, digital, all media, or custom pricing for unique needs.
Premises-Based Solutions
For customers that want the control, stability, and security a premise-based solution can bring, Avaya has full-featured UC and call center platforms implemented and managed on premises with your services suite or ours.
Avaya Government Cloud
We deliver FedRAMP compliant solutions hosted in a dedicated cloud instance in U.S. based geo-redundant data centers managed by U.S. citizens.