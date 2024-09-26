We’re launching new, and more modern unified communications and contact center capabilities together with our global service provider partners, to offer fully integrated connected solutions.

When you’re ready to deliver new options for your customers, Avaya can help you move forward without disrupting your current communications. We encourage you to keep what’s working now and add a next-level solution—whether on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of both. Set your timeline, move at your pace, and launch the unique capabilities that can move your business forward.