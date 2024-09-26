Join us for GITEX Global 2024
October 14-18, Dubai
At GITEX Global 2024, Avaya showcases our latest innovations and shares insights on shaping the future of business communication. Connect with industry leaders and explore the forefront of technology.
Customer Contact Week 2025
June 9-12, Las Vegas
Customer Contact Week is part of the world’s largest customer contact event series. The program focuses on the issues and trends that have emerged over the past year, providing tools and solutions needed to finish the year strong and plan for the future.
Zoomtopia
October 9, Virtual
Zoomtopia allows attendees to immerse themselves in exclusive virtual breakout sessions, offering solution deep dives from Zoom experts and customers to increase productivity, improve team effectiveness, and enhance skills.
Upcoming events
Transforming Customer Experience with AI: real-time translation in action at Transcom!
Join our webinar to learn how Transcom is transforming the contact center with their groundbreaking, new AI-powered real-time translation solution. Find out how AI is delivering real value with this innovation, implemented and delivered by Sabio and Avaya, that empowers agents, enhances efficiency, and reduces costs.
October 22, Virtual
GovAI Summit
GovAI Summit is a conference for public sector leaders to explore AI's transformative potential in government. Through insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and real-world use cases, attendees will gain the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of AI implementation.
October 28-30, Arlington
Avaya and Live Person – AI Cocktail
What happens in Vegas? We will talk about it during cocktail. This exclusive activity is for customers and prospects attending Money 20/20. We’ll share use cases on delivering innovation without disruption at scale with Live Person.
October 29, Las Vegas
Expo Relacion Cliente 2024
At Expo Relacion Cliente, Avaya will showcase the CX journey infused with AI and the Innovation without Disruption approach.
November 6-7, Madrid, Spain
IAUG Wired
IAUG Wired, IAUG's annual virtual event, provides opportunities to network with peers, hear directly from Avaya leadership, and attend interactive breakout sessions that apply to you. IAUG Wired connects attendees with experts in the Avaya ecosystem and firsthand information about Avaya's products and services. IAUG Wired leverages the latest virtualization, making it wholly virtual and joinable from anywhere.
November 20, Virtual
Enterprise Connect 2025
The largest Communications and CX event in North America, Enterprise Connect focuses on today's hottest topics and newest technologies to keep attendees at the forefront of the enterprise IT industry.
March 17-20, Orlando
Avaya ENGAGE 2025
Avaya ENGAGE connects you to the products, solutions, people, and ideas advancing the communications technology industry. Experience insightful keynotes, practical learning labs, vendor presentations on the latest technology and products, and face-to-face discussions with the leading industry thought leaders.
May 13-15, Las Vegas
IAUG Events
Connect with other technology professionals, learn the latest on Avaya solutions, and navigate the technology world with like-minded professionals. IAUG hosts webcasts, local and virtual chapter meetings, and annual virtual and in-person conferences.
Available to watch now
GITEX 2024 fireside chat
Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis discusses the evolving role of AI in the enterprise and how to unlock its true potential for driving customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and business growth.
New trends in healthcare and cloud communications
See how healthcare providers can leverage Avaya cloud communications to improve patient access, reduce attrition, and create a better remote care experience.