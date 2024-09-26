Pinnacle technology event

Join us for GITEX Global 2024

October 14-18, Dubai

At GITEX Global 2024, Avaya showcases our latest innovations and shares insights on shaping the future of business communication. Connect with industry leaders and explore the forefront of technology.

Customer Contact Week 2025

June 9-12, Las Vegas

Customer Contact Week is part of the world’s largest customer contact event series. The program focuses on the issues and trends that have emerged over the past year, providing tools and solutions needed to finish the year strong and plan for the future.

Virtual event

Zoomtopia

October 9, Virtual

Zoomtopia allows attendees to immerse themselves in exclusive virtual breakout sessions, offering solution deep dives from Zoom experts and customers to increase productivity, improve team effectiveness, and enhance skills.

Upcoming events

Transforming Customer Experience with AI: real-time translation in action at Transcom!

Join our webinar to learn how Transcom is transforming the contact center with their groundbreaking, new AI-powered real-time translation solution. Find out how AI is delivering real value with this innovation, implemented and delivered by Sabio and Avaya, that empowers agents, enhances efficiency, and reduces costs.

October 22, Virtual

GovAI Summit

GovAI Summit is a conference for public sector leaders to explore AI's transformative potential in government. Through insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and real-world use cases, attendees will gain the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of AI implementation.

October 28-30, Arlington

Avaya and Live Person – AI Cocktail

What happens in Vegas? We will talk about it during cocktail. This exclusive activity is for customers and prospects attending Money 20/20. We’ll share use cases on delivering innovation without disruption at scale with Live Person.

October 29, Las Vegas

Expo Relacion Cliente 2024

At Expo Relacion Cliente, Avaya will showcase the CX journey infused with AI and the Innovation without Disruption approach.

November 6-7, Madrid, Spain

IAUG Wired

IAUG Wired, IAUG's annual virtual event, provides opportunities to network with peers, hear directly from Avaya leadership, and attend interactive breakout sessions that apply to you. IAUG Wired connects attendees with experts in the Avaya ecosystem and firsthand information about Avaya's products and services. IAUG Wired leverages the latest virtualization, making it wholly virtual and joinable from anywhere.

November 20, Virtual

Enterprise Connect 2025

The largest Communications and CX event in North America, Enterprise Connect focuses on today's hottest topics and newest technologies to keep attendees at the forefront of the enterprise IT industry.

March 17-20, Orlando

Avaya ENGAGE 2025

Avaya ENGAGE connects you to the products, solutions, people, and ideas advancing the communications technology industry. Experience insightful keynotes, practical learning labs, vendor presentations on the latest technology and products, and face-to-face discussions with the leading industry thought leaders.

May 13-15, Las Vegas

IAUG Events

Connect with other technology professionals, learn the latest on Avaya solutions, and navigate the technology world with like-minded professionals. IAUG hosts webcasts, local and virtual chapter meetings, and annual virtual and in-person conferences.

Upcoming Events

Available to watch now

Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis speaking at GITEX 2024

GITEX 2024 fireside chat

Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis discusses the evolving role of AI in the enterprise and how to unlock its true potential for driving customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and business growth.

Medical staff in video conference

New trends in healthcare and cloud communications

See how healthcare providers can leverage Avaya cloud communications to improve patient access, reduce attrition, and create a better remote care experience.

