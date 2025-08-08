No silos. Stronger connections.
Arm your teams with secure communication and collaboration solutions that fit your tech stack—wherever and however you work.
Unified communications solutions to connect the modern enterprise
Create a better way to work
Knock down silos and connect teams to collaborate across channels in real time.
Unlock AI-powered productivity
Harness the full potential of AI for greater efficiency, smarter workflows, and better employee experiences.
Transform your digital workplace
Deploy flexible solutions that simplify upgrades, empower remote work, and create a more connected experience for employees and customers.
"Thanks to Avaya's standardized numbering plan, our employees can always be reached at their personal extension regardless of whether they are in the office, working from home, or on site with the customer."
Jörg Florian-Koppenhöhl,
Project Manager GELSENWASSER AG
Stay ahead with AI and cloud technology, ensuring your communication tools adapt to evolving work environments to future-proof your organization.
Merge voice, video, messaging, and conferencing into one platform to simplify workflows, reduce app switching, and enhance user experience.
Boost efficiency and satisfaction with customized features like call routing and transcription, empowering employees to work in their preferred style.
Stay connected, work smarter with Avaya
Avaya brings teams together with secure, scalable communication tools. Whether in the office or remote, our cloud and on-prem solutions power seamless collaboration and elevate customer interactions.
- Avaya Cloud Office
- Avaya Aura Private Cloud
- Avaya Aura
- Avaya IP Office
Unlock all-in-one cloud collaboration
Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral provides an intuitive, unified experience that lets you message, call, and meet wherever you are. Empower your employees to collaborate with speed and deliver superior experiences with ease.
Create better employee experiences
Avaya Aura Private Cloud is a collaboration environment for the modern enterprise. Within your dedicated Microsoft Azure environment, securely launch extensive unified communications that keep your teams connected.
Engage employees more holistically
Avaya Aura is a private on-prem solution that integrates voice, video, and messaging to drive more connected customer and employee communications.
Enhance performance by improving communications
Avaya IP Office is a secure, on-prem communications solution designed for small and mid-sized businesses. Use this solution to unify voice, video and messaging while enhancing customer interactions, remote work and call management.
Organizations around the world choose Avaya to create stronger connections
Gelsenwasser centralizes communications to increase security and trust. German private utilities company, Gelsenwasser AG, turns to Avaya to relocate its distributed communications systems to a secure private cloud, strengthening redundancy, enhancing accessibility, and improving work-life balance for employees.
