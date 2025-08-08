Unified Communications

No silos. Stronger connections.

Arm your teams with secure communication and collaboration solutions that fit your tech stack—wherever and however you work.

Why Avaya?

Unified communications solutions to connect the modern enterprise

Create a better way to work

Knock down silos and connect teams to collaborate across channels in real time. 
 

Unlock AI-powered productivity

Harness the full potential of AI for greater efficiency, smarter workflows, and better employee experiences.
 

Transform your digital workplace

Deploy flexible solutions that simplify upgrades, empower remote work, and create a more connected experience for employees and customers.

"Thanks to Avaya's standardized numbering plan, our employees can always be reached at their personal extension regardless of whether they are in the office, working from home, or on site with the customer." 
 

Jörg Florian-Koppenhöhl,
Project Manager GELSENWASSER AG

Next-gen capabilities

Stay ahead with AI and cloud technology, ensuring your communication tools adapt to evolving work environments to future-proof your organization. 

Unified workflows

Merge voice, video, messaging, and conferencing into one platform to simplify workflows, reduce app switching, and enhance user experience. 

Personalized user experience

Boost efficiency and satisfaction with customized features like call routing and transcription, empowering employees to work in their preferred style.

UC PRODUCTS

Stay connected, work smarter with Avaya

Avaya brings teams together with secure, scalable communication tools. Whether in the office or remote, our cloud and on-prem solutions power seamless collaboration and elevate customer interactions.

Unlock all-in-one cloud collaboration

Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral provides an intuitive, unified experience that lets you message, call, and meet wherever you are. Empower your employees to collaborate with speed and deliver superior experiences with ease. 

RESOURCES

Elevate your communication and collaboration experience

White Paper

Why premise based communication systems make sense

Through Avaya’s hybrid cloud approach, businesses can protect their investment while keeping up with evolving customer needs. 

Infographic

From digital imperative to strategic enabler of experiential collaboration

UC&C platforms have evolved from enabling virtual meetings to AI-powered experiential platforms.
Video

Delgado Community College stays linked and prepared with Avaya Cloud Office

The all-in-one UC platform enhances communication, fosters collaboration, and strengthens the close-knit Delgado family.
