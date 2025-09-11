GELSENWASSER AG relocates its communication landscape into the private cloud

GELSENWASSER AG bundles more than 80 affiliated companies under its umbrella, which offer a wide range of services, e.g. for infrastructure, renewable energies and digital networks. "Smooth communication processes have therefore always been a key success factor for us," says Jörg Florian-Koppenhöhl, Project Manager at GELSENWASSER AG.

An IP-based solution based on Avaya Aura and a redundant Avaya Collaboration Pod, to which the Gelsenwasser locations are connected via media gateways, provides the basis for fail-safe communication. While the 35 branches in Germany, between Altenberge and Bad Oeynhausen used to communicate via their own telephone systems, all calls are now routed via the two Avaya Pod-Fx servers in the Gelsenwasser data centers in Herne and Gelsenkirchen.

"This simplifies operation and increases stability," says the project manager. Where decentralized communication servers previously made it difficult to reliably control incoming and outgoing telephone calls, two exchange lines with 500 channels each now ensure maximum transparency and reliable accessibility. "If one server fails, the second one automatically takes over," explains Florian-Koppenhöhl. Even in the extremely unlikely event that both data centers are unavailable, his team has made provisions: "If all else fails, the locations can switch back to decentralized exchange lines in no time at all," says the project manager, referring to the emergency offices and satellite telephones integrated into the network.