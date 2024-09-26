Avaya IP Office
Perfect communications solution for small and medium-size businesses.
Put modern collaboration to work in your business.
Our award-winning, globally available Avaya IP Office delivers a full-featured unified communications platform implemented and managed on your premises. To keep improving both your customer and employee interactions and experiences, explore all your IP Office-ready capabilities.
Act on the voice of your customer.
Study your customer calls by setting up call recording, tracking, and reporting. This Avaya Call Reporting capability can be delivered through IP Office to record and document incoming calls. You can also add real-time call center agent seats and dashboards for more efficient call handling.
Bring in powerful video collaboration and more.
Combine Avaya IP Office with a subscription for Avaya Spaces and you gain a single app for voice, video, messaging, conferencing, and a calendar—all available on any device, in any location.
Enable a work-from-anywhere culture.
Attract and keep talented staff by equipping remote and mobile employees to work from anywhere, with the same Avaya IP Office solution used by in-office workers. This capability is included in your IP Office solution.
Let Avaya keep your communications at top performance.
Avaya Support Services are proven to prevent downtime. And when a rare outage happens, in 90% of the incidents, our emergency recovery team restores service in under two hours.
- Depend on rapid resolution for any problems or outages
- Connect with your Avaya support team anytime, using your choice of channel
- Be confident in Avaya proactive systems that resolve issues before they become widespread