Avaya Support Services
Expert care to keep your communications running
Service information
If communications go down, work pauses. Any outage can be costly—an important conversation dropped, services stalled, a major deal in limbo. At Avaya, we’re serious about preventing downtime. For starters, our vigilant Expert Systems reduces the probability of outages by 73%.
Rapid resolution
For 90% of outages, our emergency recovery team restores service in under two hours. Our ability to quickly find and fix problems is key to keeping your communications running optimally.
Accessibility
You can reach your Avaya support team anytime, using your choice of call, email, chat, or video. Browse our extensive knowledge base to understand and resolve problems on your own quickly.
Proactive prevention
Avaya Expert Systems auto-resolves issues before you even know they exist. It reduces outage probability by 73% and resolves 96% of all alarms without human intervention.
The right support, ready when you need it
Support advantage
Your services agreement often starts with an award-winning, globally available Support Advantage package. Our experts use automated proactive remote monitoring, secure remote connectivity, and sophisticated support tools and processes to protect your communications.
Advance parts replacement
Replacement parts are available for certain covered Avaya products. Delivery is next business day with two arrival time options. This service provides you with certified Avaya parts, helping you avoid having to carry your own parts inventory.
Onsite support
When needed, Avaya dispatches technical resources to your site to replace defective parts. You skip having to maintain in-house expertise and your own parts inventory for Avaya products. Includes Advance Parts Replacement.
Advanced services
These services provide ongoing operational support for your communications network and applications, helping you perform critical functions—whether routine or rare—on a timely basis to fill specific gaps in your business.
24x7 remote support
When problems do arise, reach out to Avaya experts for fast help. And rely on our tools and information sources, including secure 24x7 proactive remote monitoring, diagnostics, and resolution.