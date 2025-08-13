Johns Hopkins Healthcare System (JHHS) elevates the patient experience

System siloes can affect personalized care delivery and staff efficiencies, and JHHS wanted to integrate its Electronic Health Records (EHR) system with their Contact Center so that patients contacting the health system have a personalized and expedited experience. This is when Avaya worked with JHHS to engineer an integration between the organization’s EPIC Electronic Medical Records (EMR) solution and Avaya’s Contact Center and Automation portfolio to improve patient interactions and handling.

"We wanted to improve operational efficiencies and deliver a seamless patient experience,” explained Ruth Spangler, Project Director at JHHS. “Bringing Avaya and EPIC together could help us achieve those goals.”