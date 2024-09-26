Avaya Trust Center
Our commitment to you:
We are transparent about the specific policies, operational practices, and technologies that help you ensure the security, compliance, and privacy of your data across Avaya products and services.
Privacy at Avaya:
We understand that when you use our cloud and other services, you’re entrusting us with one of your most valued assets—your data.
Compliance at Avaya:
At Avaya, the responsibility for compliance falls within the Ethics, Integrity & Security (EIS) Team. We understand the trust our customers put in our hands when they select Avaya. We approach security with integrity at the forefront, doing the right thing for our customers.
Security at Avaya:
Security is built into the fabric of our solutions, so you can rest assured your data is safeguarded.
Artificial Intelligence at Avaya
Responsible and innovative use of AI within Avaya is encouraged and ensured through our internal policies and onboarding processes.