Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence is a global business phenomenon. At Avaya, we’ve brought together the resources to ensure that we use the power of AI to its fullest potential in a consistent, responsible, and compliant manner.
AI usage at Avaya:
AI Use Policy
- To guide internal usage of AI, Avaya has implemented an ‘AI Use Policy’ which applies to all employees, contractors, consultants, temporary personnel and other individuals working for or on behalf of Avaya.
- This policy addresses both permitted and prohibited uses of AI Tools and tackles the pressing need for ‘Quality Control’ for use of those tools. Our quality control measures require mitigation steps to be in place for the possibility of inaccurate or discriminatory AI-generated content.
AI onboarding process
- Avaya has established an AI Onboarding Process by which employees register their desired AI Tool and use case via a short questionnaire, which is then reviewed by the AI Risk Assessment Team.
- The AI Risk Assessment team is comprised of representatives from Legal, Privacy and Security, and pulls in additional expertise where necessary.
- The Onboarding Process has been designed and implemented using the Archer system, allowing for agile adaptation of questions and requirements, as the AI landscape develops.
Repository of onboarded AI tools
- When an AI Tool and use case is successfully onboarded, the details are uploaded to our internal live repository of Onboarded AI Tools, which all employees can access.
- This repository is a cornerstone of Avaya’s emphasis on using AI for innovation. It allows employees from across the organization to see how their peers have been making use of AI in creative and responsible ways.
- It is imperative to communicate these internal uses of AI to encourage familiarity and innovation with AI technology, as we believe this technology will have a transformative impact on how we work.
- The repository therefore reflects Avaya’s stance on governing AI Usage in a way that is not simply with an emphasis on compliance and restriction, but also on the responsible uptake and implementation of AI. Furthermore, the repository constitutes a comprehensive catalogue of AI usage at Avaya, which will facilitate agile responsiveness to shifts in legislation.
Frequently asked questions:
What policies does Avaya have in place regarding AI?
Avaya has an AI Use Policy which describes the requirements for the use, development, and provision of AI Tools at Avaya. It is used in conjunction with the AI Tool/Vendor Registration Process, which all users of AI at Avaya must follow to validate if their AI Tool and intended use case have been previously approved. If it has not, the user must complete a short AI Onboarding Questionnaire to register their intention with the Avaya AI Risk Assessment Team.
How does Avaya’s AI Strategy ensure that AI is implemented responsibly across the company?
The Avaya AI strategy and approach follows a 'PAR' model: it is Proactive, Adaptive and Reactive.
- It is Proactive in looking ahead to the legislative future, and considering the wider societal and ethical impacts of AI. Avaya believes that a responsible approach means both looking ahead to regulatory changes that might be several years down the line, as well as employing an “ethical” lens to the risks of AI that are broader than the letter of the law.
- It is Adaptive in that we can respond with agility to the dynamic landscape. The Avaya AI Enablement Committee forms the basis of our strategic infrastructure. This committee brings together subject matter expertise from all elements of the business, along with deep understanding of the Ethics of AI, to form a cross-functional committee that meets regularly to ensure that Avaya’s strategic approach continues to meet the needs of this fast-changing landscape.
- Reactive considerations include formulating and adjusting our AI policies as appropriate in response to changes in industry standards and best practices, as well as current legislation and risks.
Does our AI Use Policy cover upcoming regulatory changes (for example, the EU AI Act)?
The Avaya AI Use Policy was developed with cross-organizational expertise, including representatives from our Legal divisions, who stay up to date on all developing regulatory changes. The AI Use Policy is also implemented as part of a broader Proactive, Adaptive and Reactive governance strategy at Avaya, which is led by the Avaya AI Enablement Committee, whose role is, in part, to stay apprised of all upcoming regulatory changes, and ensure our policies and practices remain best adapted to this fast-changing landscape.
Does your AI Use Policy tackle the issue of AI hallucinations?
The Avaya AI Use Policy has a ‘Quality Checking’ section that requires all users of AI to, where appropriate, check the Outputs of AI Tools for factual errors.
Does the Avaya AI Use Policy tackle the issue of Algorithmic Discrimination?
As part of the AI Use Policy’s ‘Quality Checking’ section, all users of AI Tools at Avaya are required to ensure that their use of AI Tools does not produce or recreate discriminatory content, by checking both its Inputs and Outputs, and where appropriate, the training data of any AI tool.
How is Avaya ensuring the protection of personal data when using AI?
As part of our proactive approach, the Avaya Global Privacy Office is an integral part of both the AI Enablement Committee and the AI Risk Assessment Team. In its role in the latter, the Global Data Privacy Officer or a representative of the Global Privacy Office Team reviews every AI Onboarding Questionnaire submission that involves processing of personal data individually, and determines the necessary steps to ensure thorough protection of the rights and freedoms of the affected individuals, as well as compliance with the Avaya Global Privacy Policy, our approved Binding Corporate Rules, and the applicable privacy and data protection laws.
How is Avaya ensuring the secure use and development of AI?
Avaya ensures that AI Tools are used, developed and incorporated into offerings in a secure manner through the use requirements outlined in the Avaya AI Use Policy, the AI-related policies in the Avaya Security Policies, and finally, through the involvement of a Security Representative as part of both the AI Enablement Committee and the AI Risk Assessment Team. In its role in the latter, a member of the Chief Information Security Office organization reviews every submission to the AI Onboarding Questionnaire to ensure that both the use of AI Tools and the kinds of data that will be exposed to AI Tools comply with Avaya Security Policies, especially regarding the handling of electronic data assets.