Artificial Intelligence

Avaya ensures that AI Tools are used, developed and incorporated into offerings in a secure manner through the use requirements outlined in the Avaya AI Use Policy, the AI-related policies in the Avaya Security Policies, and finally, through the involvement of a Security Representative as part of both the AI Enablement Committee and the AI Risk Assessment Team. In its role in the latter, a member of the Chief Information Security Office organization reviews every submission to the AI Onboarding Questionnaire to ensure that both the use of AI Tools and the kinds of data that will be exposed to AI Tools comply with Avaya Security Policies, especially regarding the handling of electronic data assets.