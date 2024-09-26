This policy, together with Binding Corporate Rules: Controller and Processor Policies (approved by the European data protection authorities), describes the general practices of handling personal data at Avaya. Avaya is always committed to provide transparency on all personal data processing activities and to comply with all applicable privacy laws and regulations. Due to the vast range of products and services, this is being done through various privacy statements/privacy fact sheets. Avaya, depending on its role (data controller vs. data processor), takes a layered approach to thoroughly inform its customers and/or data subjects, as applicable, about the handling of their personal data.

When Avaya is a data controller, it fulfils its transparency obligations (e.g., the kinds of personal data that Avaya collects and holds; how Avaya collects and holds personal data; the purposes for which Avaya collects, holds, uses and discloses personal data, etc.) via applicable ad hoc privacy statements. When Avaya is a data processor, it provides information to its customers (the data controllers) so that they are able to meet their transparency obligations.

Unless agreed otherwise or set out in a more specific privacy statement or privacy fact sheet, in the course of business Avaya will transfer personal data overseas to leverage its international resources, including affiliated companies and trusted third parties, for the purpose of providing requested solutions or otherwise transacting our business. This means that both personal data provided to Avaya in the role of a data controller or in the role of a data processor will be transferred internationally. This includes various types of personal data:

Personal data such as business contact data and other information that is being processed by Avaya to close and administrate the agreements with customers, as well as our own employees’ personal data

Personal data that is required for the purpose of providing our solutions (usually deemed as “processing on behalf” under various privacy laws.

The latter mainly results from contractual arrangements with our customers and, in particular, their individual usage of (and input into) the solutions provided by Avaya. The types of such personal data typically include name, contact information (company, title/position, email address, phone number, physical address), connection data, location data, video/call (recordings) data, and metadata derived thereof, etc.