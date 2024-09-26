Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information, which are downloaded to your device when you visit a website. As a result, cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit to allow such website to recognize a user’s device (however, cookies cannot read other data of your device’s hard drive).

Strictly necessary (essential) cookies (for description see section below titled “Cookies served through our website”) are used to guarantee proper functionality of the website, otherwise, it might not operate correctly. Additional cookies (e.g., performance and analytics, functionality and customization, advertising (targeting)—for descriptions see section below titled “Cookies served through our website”)—are used to improve navigation performance, in order to (for example) let you browse between pages efficiently, remember your preferences, improve your experience, ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you, as well as to provide reporting information to us, etc. By not accepting cookies, some functionalities of our website may not be accessible.

Cookies set by the website owner (in this case Avaya) are called first-party cookies. Cookies set by parties other than the website owner are called third-party cookies. Third-party cookies enable third-party features or functionality to be provided on or through the website or service you are using (such as advertising, interactive content and analytics). The third parties that set these third-party cookies can recognise your device both when it visits the website or service in question and when it visits certain other websites or services. Avaya has no control over cookies from third parties loaded on your browser, and, therefore, is not responsible for the use of such cookies, even if access to that third party's website is through redirection via the link provided on our website. Please note that cookies installed by third parties may eventually continue to monitor your online activities even after you have left our website. It is recommended that you clean your browsing data regularly to keep records only from the sources you trust (for more information on how to delete cookies from your device, please see section below titled “How can you control cookies?”).

There are two types of cookies. Persistent cookies remain on a user’s device for a set period of time specified in the cookie. They are activated each time that the user visits the website that created that particular cookie. Session cookies are temporary. They allow website operators to link the actions of a user during a browser session. A browser session starts when a user opens the browser window and finishes when they close the browser window. Once the user closes the browser, all session cookies are deleted.

To the extent that IP addresses or similar identifiers are treated as personal data by local law, we also treat these indirect identifiers as personal data (i.e., information that identifies or may identify an individual). We do not directly tie such personal data to the domain information, except where it is necessary to enable you to use our website and/or prevent abuse, fraud on our website.

Find more information about cookies.