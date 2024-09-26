Website cookie statement
Explore website cookie statement
This cookie statement explains how Avaya LLC (350 Mt. Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA) or its respective worldwide affiliate/subsidiary1 (Avaya) uses cookies and similar tracking technologies through websites (i.e., www.avaya.com and its sub-domains), which are linked to this Cookie Statement (website). It explains what these technologies are and why we use them, as well as your rights to control our use of them. For more information regarding data privacy practices on the website please review our General privacy statement.
What are cookies and why do we use them?
Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information, which are downloaded to your device when you visit a website. As a result, cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit to allow such website to recognize a user’s device (however, cookies cannot read other data of your device’s hard drive).
Strictly necessary (essential) cookies (for description see section below titled “Cookies served through our website”) are used to guarantee proper functionality of the website, otherwise, it might not operate correctly. Additional cookies (e.g., performance and analytics, functionality and customization, advertising (targeting)—for descriptions see section below titled “Cookies served through our website”)—are used to improve navigation performance, in order to (for example) let you browse between pages efficiently, remember your preferences, improve your experience, ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you, as well as to provide reporting information to us, etc. By not accepting cookies, some functionalities of our website may not be accessible.
Cookies set by the website owner (in this case Avaya) are called first-party cookies. Cookies set by parties other than the website owner are called third-party cookies. Third-party cookies enable third-party features or functionality to be provided on or through the website or service you are using (such as advertising, interactive content and analytics). The third parties that set these third-party cookies can recognise your device both when it visits the website or service in question and when it visits certain other websites or services. Avaya has no control over cookies from third parties loaded on your browser, and, therefore, is not responsible for the use of such cookies, even if access to that third party's website is through redirection via the link provided on our website. Please note that cookies installed by third parties may eventually continue to monitor your online activities even after you have left our website. It is recommended that you clean your browsing data regularly to keep records only from the sources you trust (for more information on how to delete cookies from your device, please see section below titled “How can you control cookies?”).
There are two types of cookies. Persistent cookies remain on a user’s device for a set period of time specified in the cookie. They are activated each time that the user visits the website that created that particular cookie. Session cookies are temporary. They allow website operators to link the actions of a user during a browser session. A browser session starts when a user opens the browser window and finishes when they close the browser window. Once the user closes the browser, all session cookies are deleted.
To the extent that IP addresses or similar identifiers are treated as personal data by local law, we also treat these indirect identifiers as personal data (i.e., information that identifies or may identify an individual). We do not directly tie such personal data to the domain information, except where it is necessary to enable you to use our website and/or prevent abuse, fraud on our website.
Cookies served through our website
The specific types of first-party cookies and third-party cookies served through our website and the purposes they perform have been categorized and are described in further detail below:
Other tracking technologies
We and our third-party (e.g., advertising) partners may use other similar technologies from time to time, like web beacons / web bugs, i-frames, scripts, etc. (collectively “tags”). These are tiny graphics files that contain a unique identifier that enable us to better manage content on our website by informing us what content is effective, to recognize when someone has visited our website, or (for example, in the case of web beacons) opened an e-mail that we have sent them (these technologies may record your email address, IP address, date, and time associated with each delivered/opened email and click for a campaign; we may use this data to create reports about how an email campaign performed and what actions subscribers took).
This also allows us, for example, to monitor the traffic patterns of users from one page within our website to another, to deliver or communicate with cookies, to understand whether you have come to our website from an online advertisement displayed on a third-party website, to serve targeted advertisements to you and others like you, to improve website performance, and to measure the success of marketing campaigns. While you may not have the ability to specifically reject or disable these tags, in many instances, these technologies are reliant on cookies to function properly; accordingly (in those instances) declining cookies will impair functioning of these technologies.
Targeted online advertising
We may partner with one or more third parties (e.g., advertisers and ad networks, etc.) to display advertising on our website and/or to manage and serve advertising on other sites. Advertising and targeting cookies are used to deliver advertisements more relevant to you, but can also limit the number of times you see an advertisement and be used to chart the effectiveness of an ad campaign by tracking users’ clicks. They are usually placed by third-party advertising networks with a website operator’s permission, but can be placed by the operator themselves. They can remember that you have visited a website and this information may be shared with other companies, including other advertisers. The two main ways we use advertising and targeting cookies are:
Interest-based advertising is where cookies are placed on your device by our third-party service providers, which remember your web browsing activity and group together your interests in order to provide you with targeted advertisements, which may be more relevant to you when you visit our website. Your previous web browsing activity can also be used to infer things about you, such as your demographics (e.g., age, gender, etc.). This information may also be used to make the advertising on our website more relevant to you.
Retargeting is a form of interest-based advertising that enables our advertising partners to show you advertisements selected based on your online browsing activity away from our website. This allows companies to advertise to people who previously visited their website. These cookies will usually be placed on your device by third-party advertising networks.
How can you control cookies?
You should be aware that any preferences (when you exercise your right to decide whether to accept or reject cookies) will be lost if you delete cookies and the website will not work properly or you will lose some functionality.
Website cookie preference tool
You can exercise preferences about what cookies are served on our website by visiting our Cookie Preference Center. Please note that if you accept the cookies on our website and later decide to change your cookie preferences, the cookies that have already been placed on your device will continue to be active until they expire; however, our website will adhere to the new cookie preference settings you have selected and will not place any new/undesired cookies on your device. If you do not want to wait until initial cookies expire, you may configure your browser and delete respective cookies on your device. In addition, you may also exercise your cookie preferences by visiting the online TRUSTe Preference Centre.
Browser controls
You can set or amend your web browser controls to accept or refuse cookies. If you choose to reject cookies, you may still use our website, but your access to some functionality and areas of the website will be restricted. As the means by which you can refuse cookies through your web browser controls vary from browser to browser, you should visit your web browser’s help menu for more information. You may find more information on how to change the setting of your browser by accessing the following hyperlinks: Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Edge.
Disabling targeted online advertising
If you want to switch off third-party advertising cookies on your web browser entirely, you can do this by visiting the Internet Advertising Bureau Consumer Advice site, alternatively, you can visit the Digital Advertising Alliance site. They will give you a list of all cookies that are currently set on your device and how to opt out of each of them. Please note that if you opt out from receiving any advertising cookies, this does not mean that you will not see advertisements when you browse on the internet. This means that the advertising you see will not be customised for you.
Do not track
Some internet browsers (e.g., Explorer, Firefox, Safari) include the ability to transmit Do Not Track (DNT) signals. Our website responds to DNT signals for advertising (targeting) cookies, therefore, such cookies will not be set on your device provided that DNT feature has been properly enabled on your browser. You may find more information about DNT on the Future of Privacy Forum page.
Cookie statement update procedure
We reserve the right to amend or change this cookie statement from time to time in order to reflect, for example, changes to the cookies we use or for other operational, legal or regulatory reasons. Please re-visit this cookie statement regularly to stay informed about our use of cookies and related tracking technologies.
Interpretation of this cookie statement
Any interpretation of this cookie statement will be done by the Avaya Global Privacy Officer. This cookie statement does not create or confer upon any individual any rights or impose upon Avaya any obligations outside of, or in addition to, any rights or obligations imposed by the privacy laws applicable to such individual's personal data. Should there be, in a specific case, any inconsistency between this cookie statement and such privacy laws, this cookie statement shall be interpreted to comply with such privacy laws.
Further information
If you have any questions regarding our use of cookies or other tracking technologies on the website, please contact the Avaya Global Privacy Office.
1 For more information about these entities, please go to the regulatory pages for each country.