This General Privacy Statement (“Statement”) describes how Avaya LLC (350 Mt. Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA), and its subsidiaries / affiliates (collectively, "Company" "us," "we," or "our") collects, uses, discloses, and stores your information in certain contexts. We primarily handle Personal Data (as defined below) as a “Processor” or “Service Provider” to provide services on behalf of our business customers. We handle only limited Personal Data as a “Controller,” such as information about our business customers’, channel partners’, prospects’ and supplier’s personnel and other persons interacting with us that we collect through our websites, social media accounts, and mobile applications (collectively, our “Digital Properties”), events (including in-person), competitions and other promotions and through other online and offline interactions including email communication (for example, if you negotiate a contract on behalf of one our client companies, which you represent) or that we may need to process for licensing purposes. This Statement applies to Personal Data that we handle as a Controller. We will provide you with additional privacy statement(s) where necessary.

When we handle Personal Data on behalf of and under instructions of our business customers (as their Processor or Service Provider), we are bound by contractual obligations and this Statement does not apply. We do not control and are not responsible for our customers’ privacy and data collection practices. This Statement also does not apply to job applicants or our personnel.