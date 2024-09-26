Avaya is committed to building on its experience through leading-edge technology solutions that enhance privacy, as well as cloud solutions that deliver both security and privacy. We have extensive experience in safeguarding personal data and helping our customers to comply with the highest standards of security (e.g., governments, public authorities, and organizations such as financial institutions) to meet their legal obligations when it comes to privacy and security. It is Avaya's goal to balance the benefits of the business with the right of individuals to prevent the misuse of their personal data.

Here you will find useful information about Avaya safeguarding your privacy, such as privacy practices that we follow, how we help our customers to comply with privacy laws, privacy within our solutions and on our web sites. Your confidence is fundamental to Avaya. We are continuously looking for ways to strengthen our privacy practices and protections both in designing and providing our products and services, as well as in our internal operations. Please do not hesitate to contact Avaya Global Privacy Office at dataprivacy@avaya.com if you have any questions or concerns regarding privacy practices at Avaya.