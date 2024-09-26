Avaya's commitment to privacy
At Avaya, security and privacy are of primary importance
Avaya is committed to building on its experience through leading-edge technology solutions that enhance privacy, as well as cloud solutions that deliver both security and privacy. We have extensive experience in safeguarding personal data and helping our customers to comply with the highest standards of security (e.g., governments, public authorities, and organizations such as financial institutions) to meet their legal obligations when it comes to privacy and security. It is Avaya's goal to balance the benefits of the business with the right of individuals to prevent the misuse of their personal data.
Here you will find useful information about Avaya safeguarding your privacy, such as privacy practices that we follow, how we help our customers to comply with privacy laws, privacy within our solutions and on our web sites. Your confidence is fundamental to Avaya. We are continuously looking for ways to strengthen our privacy practices and protections both in designing and providing our products and services, as well as in our internal operations. Please do not hesitate to contact Avaya Global Privacy Office at dataprivacy@avaya.com if you have any questions or concerns regarding privacy practices at Avaya.
Global privacy policy
See how Avaya processes personal data to meet defined protection standards and comply with privacy laws and regulations.
Binding corporate rules
The EU regulatory authorities have approved Avaya’s binding corporate rules, acknowledging Avaya’s high global standards when processing personal data.
General privacy statement
See how personal data is being processed on the Avaya-managed websites.
Website cookie statement
See how Avaya uses cookies and similar tracking technologies throughout Avaya websites and sub-domains.
Avaya Trust Center
Learn about the privacy, compliance, and security inside Avaya solutions.
Contact us
If you have questions or concerns regarding data privacy practices at Avaya, contact us at dataprivacy@avaya.com or via postal mail.