Executive Briefing Centers
Your personalized visit...
Wherever you are in your digital transformation journey and location in the world, we invite you to experience all that’s possible with Avaya—virtually or on-site. Explore, strategize, and gain insights to advance your business goals and objectives. Discover new opportunities to create effortless journeys and achieve the outcomes you want.
A total experience—your way.
Engage in an on-site, virtual, or hybrid briefing experience like no other, with immersive displays and visual, interactive elements. Explore our market-leading solutions based on your specific business scenarios. From strategic overviews to detailed technical demonstrations, our briefing team is available for you virtually and in our Executive Briefing Center.
Virtual briefings.
Get a seamless, virtual experience designed around your vision and focused on the solutions that matter most to your business. We bring our executives and experts to you virtually with presentations, demos, real-world customer stories, and a plan crafted to drive your strategic business initiatives.
Address your challenges.
Join our solutions and industry specialists in dynamic conversation to overcome your top challenges and meet specific priorities and needs.
- Transition from inflexible technology and legacy environments
- Connect without limits to all the Cloud has to offer
- Seamlessly integrate existing and third-party vendor solutions to deliver game-changing new value
See the payoff.
Delve into the value to be gained with digital communications that are defining the future of work and the customer experience. Brainstorm new ideas to improve your ROI and TCO while reliably and securely transforming your business.