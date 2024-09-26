European data protection laws (in particular the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that applies as from May 25, 2018) contain strict rules that must be adhered to for international transfers of personal data (i.e., data that identifies or may be used to identify an individual) to third countries outside of the European Economic Area and Switzerland that, according to the European Union legislation, do not ensure an adequate level of personal data protection. Reflecting a strong commitment to privacy and security, Avaya has obtained approval from the European Data Protection Authorities for both Controller and Processor Binding Corporate Rules. These policies are binding upon Avaya affiliates/subsidiaries and form a robust framework to satisfy data protection requirements when Avaya handles personal data on its own behalf and on behalf of its customers.