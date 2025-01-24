ISO 9001
For a quality management system (QMS). This applies to Avaya’s design, development, sales, delivery, implementation, and services of our communication solutions. View or download the certification and scope at Certification by Schellman.
Avaya ensures the security of our assets and of the data we handle on customers’ behalf by complying with laws, regulations, policies, and customer commitments.
Avaya’s Ethics, Integrity and Security (EIS) team is led by our Chief Compliance Officer and is strategically placed with our worldwide law team to ensure independent governance, Board of Directors oversight, and transparency to our stakeholders. EIS has teams for physical and information security, business continuity, industry certifications, third party risk management, and ethics and compliance.
Avaya security teams operate in two workstreams: the protection of people and assets and the protection of Avaya and customer data. Robust business continuity and crisis management plans maintain our employee safety and operations. The Information Security team ensures the protection and availability of Avaya’s information assets, which includes information entrusted to us by our customers. We understand that threats to our network and information come from many different vectors and are extremely fluid. We approach security by:
ISO 9001
ISO 27001
HIPAA Compliance
PCI compliance
FedRAMP compliance
Trusted Cloud Provider
Cyber Essentials Basic
Our cloud solutions go through stringent internal engineering processes to ensure they incorporate technical features to enable our clients to comply with the requirements of GDPR and other privacy laws around the world.
Avaya’s processor Binding Corporate Rules ensure that all our entities handling customer data do so following rigorous data handling processes of the highest standards approved by the EU regulatory authorities.
Our contractual commitments to your personal data: Avaya will handle your data in accordance with the commitments we make in our Data Processing Agreement. Our Data Processing Agreement has been designed not just with GDPR in mind, but with a vast array of other privacy laws.
Our exports of EU and UK personal data rely on our Binding Corporate Rules and the International Data Transfer Agreement or Addendum for the UK together with our processes to carry out transfer impact assessments whenever such data is shared outside of the Avaya group. For more information, review our FAQs.
The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) is an EU regulation that aims to enhance financial entities' IT security and operational resilience, including banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. DORA mandates stringent requirements for ICT risk management, incident reporting, operational resilience testing, third-party risk management, and information sharing.