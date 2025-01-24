Digital Operational Resilience Act
At Avaya, we ensure your systems remain resilient and compliant with DORA standards, safeguarding your operations against disruptions.
The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) is an EU regulation that aims to enhance financial entities' IT security and operational resilience, including banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. Effective from January 17, 2025, DORA mandates stringent requirements for ICT risk management, incident reporting, operational resilience testing, third-party risk management, and information sharing.
Avaya's Compliance with DORA: At Avaya, we are committed to adhering to the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) by implementing robust ICT risk management practices, ensuring comprehensive incident reporting, and conducting regular operational resilience testing. We will also manage third-party risks effectively and foster an information-sharing culture to enhance our overall cybersecurity posture. Our proactive approach to DORA compliance underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of operational resilience and IT security.
Incident Management
At Avaya, we prioritise transparency and communication. In the event of any incidents, we will ensure that you are promptly informed either through updates displayed on this page or direct contact from your dedicated account manager. We are committed to keeping our customers fully informed at all times during an incident, demonstrating our dedication to maintaining trust and ensuring your peace of mind.
Data Locations
Any change to, or addition of, a Data Location will be noted here at least 20 calendar days before going into effect.
Critical Subcontractors
- Microsoft
- Verint
- Nuance
- Google
Reporting
At Avaya, we are committed to complying with DORA. Our reporting section will be available soon. Please check back again shortly.