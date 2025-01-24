Current Status
Avaya ensures the security of our assets and of the data we handle on customers’ behalf by complying with laws, regulations, policies, and customer commitments.
Compliance Status of Avaya Services
Name of Service
HIPAA
PCI
Avaya Enterprise Cloud –(Microsoft Azure)
✓
✓
Avaya Enterprise Cloud – (Avaya US1/2 Data Centers)
✓
✓
Avaya Experience Platform (AXP)
✓
✓
Avaya Social Connections Add-On for AXP (ASC)*
✓
✓
Common Business Services Platform (CBSP)
X
✓
Avaya Edge Carrier Services (ECS)
✓
✓
AXP - Workspaces (Unified Client)
✓
✓
Avaya Media Processing Core (Including UC3 - Unified Client 3 and HCM - Hybrid Cloud Manager)
✓
✓
Avaya Spaces**
✓
✓
CPaaS***
✓
X
*Integrated within AXP.
**Will not pursue PCI / HIPAA certificate after 14 Oct 2024.
***Will not pursue HIPAA certificate after 08 Dec2024.
The Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act is a United States of America federal law that applies only to Avaya Cloud Services Inc. (USA) as provider of US-based Avaya cloud services or Avaya LLC (USA) as provider of US-based Avaya Managed Services.
To get an Avaya HIPAA Business Associate Agreement, click here: https://www.avaya.com/en/legal-terms-of-sale/
Avaya provides PCI DSS Attestations of Compliance to Customers who are purchasing or have already purchased a compliant Service. Please contact your responsible Avaya salesperson to obtain an AoC.