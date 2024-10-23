Supplier Code of Conduct

Avaya has adopted the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) (formerly Electronics Industry Citizenship Coalition) Code of Conduct as our code of conduct for all suppliers. The Code reflects the basic tenets of responsible manufacturing agreed upon by the electronics industry.

It is an evolving document that incorporates the feedback of RBA members, suppliers, customers, and outside stakeholders. The RBA Code of Conduct is available for download directly from the RBA website in more than 15 languages.

Avaya expects its suppliers to operate in accordance with the RBA Code of Conduct, which includes provisions covering responsible management in labor, health & safety, environment, and ethics; more specifically.