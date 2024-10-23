Supplier Code of Conduct
Avaya has adopted the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) (formerly Electronics Industry Citizenship Coalition) Code of Conduct as our code of conduct for all suppliers. The Code reflects the basic tenets of responsible manufacturing agreed upon by the electronics industry.
It is an evolving document that incorporates the feedback of RBA members, suppliers, customers, and outside stakeholders. The RBA Code of Conduct is available for download directly from the RBA website in more than 15 languages.
Avaya expects its suppliers to operate in accordance with the RBA Code of Conduct, which includes provisions covering responsible management in labor, health & safety, environment, and ethics; more specifically.
Labor
Prohibition of Forced Labor
Young Workers
Working Hours
Wages and Benefits
Non-Discrimination/Non-Harassment/Humane Treatment
Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
Health and Safety
Occupational Health and Safety
Emergency Preparedness
Occupational Injury and Illness
Industrial Hygiene
Physically Demanding Work
Machine Safeguarding
Sanitation, Food, and Housing
Health and Safety Communication
Environment
Environmental Permits and Reporting
Pollution Prevention and Resource Conservation
Hazardous Substances
Solid Waste
Air Emissions
Materials Restrictions
Water Management
Energy Consumption and Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Ethics
Business Integrity
No Improper Advantage
Disclosure of Information
Intellectual Property
Fair Business, Advertising and Competition
Protection of Identity and Non-Retaliation
Responsible Sourcing of Minerals
Privacy
Management Systems
Company Commitment
Management Accountability and Responsibility
Legal and Customer Requirements
Risk Assessment and Management
Improvement Objectives
Training
Communication Worker/Stakeholder Engagement and Access to Remedy
Audits and Assessments
Corrective Action Process
Documentation and Records
Supplier Responsibility