Data privacy laws (in particular, General Data Protection Regulation (the GDPR)), as well as often containing security and accountability principles that require data controllers to consider all aspects of their data processing activities, also empower individuals with some rights over the storage and use of their data. Data subjects can require data controllers to grant them rights, such as: right of access, erasure, portability, and rectification over their personal data. The ability to effectively process and address these rights needs to be considered by the data controller, who must assess if any changes are required to policies, business processes and supporting systems.

The purpose of the information provided below is to describe the functional capabilities of Avaya products, relative to individual rights prescribed by certain data privacy laws, such as GDPR, and to inform how Avaya products may help our customer to comply with respective requirements. Below we will focus on explaining these rights under GDPR. These rights will have certain variances under other privacy laws.

The right of access

The right of access typically provides for various obligations, including confirmation from a data controller as to what personal data is being processed about them, to whom it is being disclosed or transferred and whether the personal data is subject to automatic decision making. Under GDPR, a data controller must provide a copy of the personal data held and processed by it to the data subject in electronic form and has up to one month to comply with the request (unless the requests are complex or numerous, in which case the deadline is extended to no more than three months in total). In servicing the individual’s right, the data controller must verify the identity of the person making the request, and, if the request is made electronically, should provide the information in a commonly used electronic format. Compliance to this part of GDPR requires the ability to find an individual’s personal data across all information within the respective product.

The right of rectification

Under GDPR an individual has the right of rectification, meaning the individual is entitled to request to have their personal data rectified if it is inaccurate or incomplete. A data controller has up to one month to comply with the request or show cause for denial (unless the requests are complex or numerous, in which case the deadline is extended to three months).

The right to data portability

GDPR offers the right to data portability for an individual. This right allows the data subject to obtain and reuse their personal data for their own purposes across different services. In effect, this right means that the individual has the right to access and transfer personal data from one data controller to another without being obstructed due to technical limitations claimed by a data controller. This right arises on personal data that the data subject has provided to the data controller. To service the individual’s right, the data controller must provide the personal data in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable form, such as.CSV files (although GDPR does not prescribe the format). Compliance to this part of GDPR may require the ability to find and copy an individual’s personal data across all information systems and deliver a copy to the individual.

The right to erasure

The right to erasure, also known as the right to be forgotten, enables an individual to request the deletion or removal of personal data where there is no lawful reason for its continued processing or where the data subject withdraws his/her consent. The organization can refuse to comply with a request for erasure where the personal data is processed to comply with a legal obligation or for other public interest reasons, such as to exercise the right of freedom of expression and information. As such, the right to erasure does not provide an absolute right to be forgotten. Compliance to this part of GDPR may require the ability to find and delete an individual’s personal data across all information systems.

The obligation to have a lawful basis to process personal data

A data controller is obligated to have a legal basis for the personal data they collect and process. For information systems that have the capability to track or record communications or transactions, an individual may have the right (depending upon the legal basis for the tracking or recording) to give or withhold consent at any time. Compliance to this part of GDPR will in some instances require the ability to gain consent as a legal basis prior to personal data collection. Therefore, certain Avaya products may provide the ability to customize the user experience for the purpose of obtaining informed and freely given consent.

In addition, to the extent customer, in its use of products provided by Avaya, does not have the ability to address the data subject request, Avaya may upon customer’s request and in accordance with contractual arrangements with such customer, be able to assist customer in responding to the data subject request, to the extent Avaya is legally permitted to do so and the response to such data subject request is required under applicable data protection laws and regulations.