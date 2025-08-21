Florida State University serves its students and community through innovation and collaboration

The Avaya phone system at Florida State University is critical and supports many important functions. It must work both on and off campus, as well as provide baseline communication support for the student, IT, and healthcare call centers. FSU recently switched the majority of its communications over to soft phones with is a first step in a much larger transition to becoming one hundred percent in the cloud communications excepting where hard phones must be used for legal reasons such as emergency call boxes and elevator phones.

“The softphone experience has been great so far,” says Bobby Sprinkle. “We have a pan-global footprint with little pockets of faculty all over the state, in other states, and overseas. I actually started my position in March of 2020. Without Avaya, we would never have been able to switch to remote working so fast - within a week - when COVID-19 stay-at-home rules started. Avaya provides us with the flexibility to provide phone services to anywhere in the world and this is enormously important to us.”

FSU is moving towards the implementation of an agile, flexible, and simplified hybrid private cloud solution across multiple branch campuses within Florida and around the world and working with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police to create a Real-Time Crime Center as a shared resource - these two very different but vital phone applications are made possible by Avaya.

