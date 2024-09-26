White Paper: Why Premises-Based Communication Systems Make Sense

Get your copy

Get your copy

https://prod.avaya.com/en/registration/premises-based-communication-ty/ 23CCS-NA-GENOCT-WP 23CCS-NA-GENOCT-WP-CO Why Premises-Based Communication Systems Make Sense https://www.avaya.com/en/documents/wp-commfusion-avaya-why-premises-based-communication-systems-make-sense.pdf <p>Access the COMMfusion white paper anytime you want from the link below.</p> /content/dam/aem-avaya-portal/en_us/registration/premises-based-communication-reg/gettyimages-1366466557-1440x535.jpg Research CCaaS Your premises-based solutions white paper download from Avaya Download Download
test

By COMMfusion

Avaya is one of few companies not just supporting but investing in on-premises based contact center offerings. Through Avaya’s hybrid cloud approach, businesses can protect their investment while keeping up with evolving customer needs and expectations.

Read about:

  • the stability, security and control an on-premises solution could bring your business,
  • and why Avaya values your choice of solution — whether it’s on-premises, hybrid, or full cloud.

While cloud is great for some businesses, this infrastructure doesn’t work for everyone. There’s a good reason why many contact centers remain on-prem rather than moving to the cloud, and why there's a resurgence in premises-based solutions.

With many traditional contact center vendors sunsetting their on-premises offerings, it’s important to work with a vendor that continues to invest in and enhance its on-prem offerings — while also providing a journey to the cloud once requested.

Download the white paper to learn more about the stability, security and control an on-premises solution could bring your business, and why Avaya values your choice of solution — whether it’s on-premises, hybrid, or full cloud.