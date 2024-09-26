White Paper: Why Premises-Based Communication Systems Make Sense
By COMMfusion
Avaya is one of few companies not just supporting but investing in on-premises based contact center offerings. Through Avaya’s hybrid cloud approach, businesses can protect their investment while keeping up with evolving customer needs and expectations.
Read about:
- the stability, security and control an on-premises solution could bring your business,
- and why Avaya values your choice of solution — whether it’s on-premises, hybrid, or full cloud.
While cloud is great for some businesses, this infrastructure doesn’t work for everyone. There’s a good reason why many contact centers remain on-prem rather than moving to the cloud, and why there's a resurgence in premises-based solutions.
With many traditional contact center vendors sunsetting their on-premises offerings, it’s important to work with a vendor that continues to invest in and enhance its on-prem offerings — while also providing a journey to the cloud once requested.
